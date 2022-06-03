Tecno Announces Budget Friendly Tecno Spark 9 Pro Globally

Tecno has announced the successor of the last year’s Tecno 8 Pro in the global market by the name Tecno Spark 9 Pro. The successor comes as a budget friendly device that too with pretty impressive spec sheet.

The Spark 9 Pro comes with a display of 6.6-inch LCD screen, Full HD+ resolution (1080p) and with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The device will be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset with Mali G52 GPU. The RAM size has increased up to 6GB with an internal storage of 128 GB along with expandable Micro SD card. The device is aid to run with Android 12-based HiOS 8.6. The battery capacity of the device is said to be 5000 mAh which will support 18W fast charging.

In the outward appearance the smartphone will be having a two-tone back panel with two circular camera protrusions which houses three lenses and for the selfie camera there is a dewdrop notch on the front. The power button and the volume rocker is on the right side of the device. The display panel has thick bezels around it.

In the camera section the device has a triple rear-camera module. The primary sensor is 50 MP with f/1.7 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and another 2-megapixel AI lens with f/2.0. The selfie camera is a 32 MP snapper. The color option of the device are Quantum Black, Burano Blue, Holy White and Hacker Storm.

The device will first land in African market in their global launch. The prices of the device are yet to be disclosed.

