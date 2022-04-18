TECNO Aspires to Bring Premium Quality, Chic Designs, and Outstanding User Experience- Kelvin Zeng – CEO, TECNO Mobile

The globally eminent smartphone brand, TECNO recently launched its new Spark 8C smartphone in Pakistan. The phone was officially unveiled in a Master Dealer reward event arranged by TECNO where many master dealers, media persons, and tech experts joined to celebrate. The participants were all praises of the brand and gave away hundreds of gifts worth $200,000 (USD).

We got a chance to speak with Kelvin Zeng – CEO of TECNO Mobile Pakistan. Zeng has more than nine years of experience in the mobile industry of Africa and Latin America and has guided TECNO to become the No.1 brand in many countries.

TECNO Aspires to Bring Premium Quality, Chic Designs, and Outstanding User Experience for the Customers. Kelvin Zeng – CEO, TECNO Mobile

Q: How do you see TECNO’s journey in Pakistan? What are you currently aiming for?

KZ: We started our journey in Pakistan in 2016 with mid-range and budget-friendly devices. The immense response we received from the masses urged us to bring the flagship series to Pakistan. This was not all possible because of our struggle and hard work, but the efforts put in by our local partners. We believe in mutually growing so our success is in the success of our partners.

We hope that the customers and fans who have been supporting TECNO in Pakistan will grow with us to reach new heights in the future. Moreover, we will spare no efforts to inspire more consumers by unlocking the best of contemporary smartphone technologies with elegance and innovation.

Currently, we are aiming for the higher budget segments with our Camon and Phantom series. You’ll soon be able to get your hands on our Camon 19 and the latest Phantom phone in Pakistan.

The immense response we received from the masses here urged us to bring the flagship series to Pakistan

Q: With this shift from mid-range to high-end phones, how would you define this philosophy for your smartphones?

KZ: With our unique technologies, TECNO aspires to bring premium quality, chic designs, and outstanding user experience to the customers. This is what we are striving for. We believe in going far beyond to provide a good communication device and pursuing the ultimate perfection which fully adapts to our consumer’s needs.

To practically show this to the consumer, we have brought forward technologies like Borderless Screen, Gimbal Technology, 60x Hyper Zoom, and much more in our high-end Phantom and Camon phones. And most probably you’ll be able to see one phone from each series with the yet innovative technology in 2022.

Q: TECNO recently changed its slogan, how does it portray your brand’s Value and Spirit?

KZ: With our global philosophy and our slogan #StopAtNothing, we truly mean to not stop anywhere soon. This new slogan represents TECNO’s recognition of human progress and people’s pursuit of purpose, potential, and excellence. With this, our goal is to become the most admired tech brand in Pakistan as well as globally and continue making breakthroughs in product and experience innovations for our valuable customers.

You’ll soon be able to get your hands on our Camon 19 and the latest Phantom phone in Pakistan

The pursuit of excellence is in our DNA, it’s never stopping and always pushing the limits. Our motivation for excellence does not stem from one person or one event, it’s from our users. It motivates us to spare no effort in bringing more innovative smart devices with the trendiest technologies that are elegantly and stylishly designed to global emerging market consumers.

Q: The recently launched CAMON 18 was a great hit, what do you have to say about its success?

KZ: As you know, the CAMON series is all about the camera. This series was designed to bring high performance and professional photography with an elegant design. The recently launched TECNO CAMON 18 was a breakthrough for the professional mobile photography experience.

TECNO introduced TAIVOS Lab (short for TECNO AI Vision Optimization Solution Lab), focusing on innovative and cutting-edge technological breakthroughs for mobile imaging technology, along with 2 in-house R&D centres, and over 1,600 R&D staff members globally. This technology has been the core feature for all CAMON phones.

CAMON 18 brought forward much more including TAIVOS Technology, Super Night Mode, and Selfie Mode with an all-new Ultra-Steady Gimbal Camera, a 60X Hybrid Zoom, and even more, enhanced AI features for achieving professional videography.

Q: Seeing the recent Master dealer event and the kind of interaction you had with the locals, how do you put in words your strategy for the future in Pakistan?

KZ: We believe in mutually growing along with our partners. Our marketing partners and master dealers have been with us since our beginning in the country. We held our Valuable Partners Meeting 2022 in Lahore to appreciate the best Master Dealers (MD) of the fourth quarter (Q4) 2021. We gave away a net worth of USD 200,000 gifts among the MDs including Motorbikes, Thailand Tours, Luxury Europe Tour, Loyal UK Tour, and Business Cars.

Fortunately, we are now one of the Top 50 Chinese Cross-border Brands, also China’s TOP 500 Private Enterprises, and have become one of the Top Influential Chinese Overseas Brands in no time. In Pakistan, we recently received the Brand of the Year Award 2021 award for being the Fastest Growing Brand of the Year.

With Camon 18 exceeding 200% getting the No.1 position globally, we are aiming for the High-end and Flagship market by launching Camon 19 and Phantom in Pakistan soon. Moreover, we have established a TRANSSION Pakistan Manufacturing Centre, a joint venture between Pakistan and China to manufacture 49 per cent of its mobile phones in Pakistan in the coming years. This is also a step to make more employment opportunities for the locals here.

we have established a TRANSSION Pakistan Manufacturing Centre, a joint venture between Pakistan and China to manufacture 49 per cent of its mobile phones in Pakistan in the coming years

As for the future, we plan to improve the product experience, especially in design +OS; establishing the brand image of professional imaging, stylish design, and surprise experience. Also, with our shop coverage increased to 96% across Pakistan, we’ll invest marketing budget in Camon and focus on share improvement and countless other BTL investments.

Check Also; iF DESIGN AWARD 2022; TECNO Phantom X and CAMON 19 Pro Win awards for outstanding product design