TECNO Brings Power into Budget with Spark 40 and Spark 40C

TECNO continues to redefine what it means to be budget-friendly with the launch of the Spark 40 and Spark 40C — two smartphones designed for the young generation that craves trendy style, reliable performance, and all-day power, without breaking the bank.

TECNO believes in making innovative technology accessible to everyone, the Spark 40 Series deliver smart features, durable design, and exceptional battery performance to help users stay productive, creative, and connected throughout their day. Whether it is capturing memories, managing studies, or staying active on social media, these phones are built to keep up with the modern lifestyle.

Power that Lasts All Day

At the heart of both phones is TECNO’s focus on power efficiency.

The Spark 40C features a 6000mAh Long-lasting Battery, offering users extended screen time and worry-free use from day to night. Whether you’re streaming, gaming, or scrolling through TikTok and YouTube, the Spark 40C ensures your entertainment never gets interrupted.

Meanwhile, the Spark 40 takes fast charging to the next level with its 5200mAh battery and 45W Super Charge support—delivering long-lasting power and quick refueling for those constantly on the move. It’s the perfect companion for today’s youth who balance busy schedules with their digital lives.

Performance that Keeps Up

Under the hood, the Spark 40C comes equipped with Memory Fusion 3.0, offering 128GB storage and 4GB+4GB Extended RAM for smooth multitasking and app performance. From online classes to gaming marathons, users can expect lag-free experiences and ample space for their favorite apps, photos, and videos.

Spark 40 and Spark 40C, both phones feature a 120Hz Refresh Rate, ensuring a fluid and immersive display experience—ideal for scrolling, watching videos, and enjoying fast-paced content.

Built to Last, Designed to Impress

TECNO understands that young users value both style and strength, and the Spark 40 Series delivers on both fronts. Each model features a trendy, modern design available in multiple colors—so everyone can find a look that matches their personal style. But along with looking good, these phones are also built to endure.

With IP64 Dust and Water Resistance and up to 1.5m Drop Resistance, both Spark 40 and Spark 40C offer peace of mind in daily use—perfect for those who lead active, on-the-go lifestyles.

Smarter Everyday Features

Beyond the essentials, TECNO enhances daily convenience with thoughtful, intelligent tools:

FreeLink: In areas with poor or no network coverage—like outdoor adventures, concerts, or basements—FreeLink enables two-way voice calls and message exchange between Bluetooth-connected devices, keeping users connected anywhere.

In areas with poor or no network coverage—like outdoor adventures, concerts, or basements—FreeLink enables two-way voice calls and message exchange between Bluetooth-connected devices, keeping users connected anywhere. IR Remote Control: Your smartphone doubles as a universal remote, allowing you to manage household devices right from your phone.

Your smartphone doubles as a universal remote, allowing you to manage household devices right from your phone. Dual Speakers: Enjoy louder, clearer audio whether you’re watching videos, gaming, or streaming music.

Affordable Technology for All

The Spark 40C, priced at PKR 26,999, brings flagship-level endurance and performance to the entry-level segment. The Spark 40, at PKR 32,999, offers a stylish upgrade with even faster charging and premium finishing—continuing TECNO’s commitment to delivering technology that empowers.

TECNO believes that innovation should be inclusive. The Spark 40 Series embodies that belief—offering power, performance, and personality at prices designed for everyone.

With the Spark 40 and Spark 40C, power truly meets budget—and the future of smart living becomes accessible to all.

