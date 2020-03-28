In today’s world choosing a phone is certainly a hard decision as there are plenty of options available. There is a wide range of aspects to consider while buying a smartphone. For example, are you looking for a phone with a larger screen, or looking for a long-lasting battery? Or are you in search of a phone with more storage capacity or the best camera feature?

Having so many questions in our mind, we have only one answer, a phone with all in one spec, none other than the new Camon 15!

Reasons to buy the Amazing TECNO Camon 15

TECNO, a globally acclaimed smartphone brand has refreshed its most popular Camon series, with the launch of Camon 15 on 24th March 2020. There are several convincing reasons, which makes it the best phone to buy in 2020.

Best Cameras

It is predicted that 2020 will be the era of high resolution and camera-centric phones will be in the priority list of consumers. Camon 15 presumed to be a treat for camera lovers as it is equipped with amazing 32 MP pop up camera and an unbelievable 48 MP Quad camera.

With Camon 15 one can capture a perfect shot in a wide range of lighting mode. Camon 15 offers multiple features (AI Beauty, Macro Mode, Google Lens, Super Night Mode, Panorama, Short Videos, Super Wide Mode) which personalize your selfie and group shots that never cease to amaze the consumers.

Night lens:

The most important feature of Camon 15 which makes it stand out is its night photography mode, which captures perfect and lucid snapshot even in low-intensity light. The super night mode, infused with photosensitive elements allows capturing more light at night, creating a bright and less noisy picture. Now one can capture amazing pictures in dark without compromising on the quality of your photos.

Display & Screen

This device comes with an impressive design and glossy look, having a 6.6” widescreen. Watching movies and streaming videos now can be a whole better experience with the larger screen of TECNO Camon 15, providing a cinematic viewing experience to the users. Moreover, the widescreen is also a treat to PUBG players which will let them fully enjoy while playing.

2CM Macro Photography:

Macro photography is such an exciting photography genre. The Macro photography mode in Camon 15 allows a user to capture a virtuous and wide-angle shot without compromising colour and detailing. Looking at the Camon 15 price and impressive camera features make it worthy to invest in.

6GB + 128GB (Big Memory)

TECNO Camon 15 comes with spacious memory of 6GB RAM and storage space of 128GB. This amount of space is more than enough to handle all the day to day functions without the worry of removing old apps just to install the new one.

With it’s beyond the belief, innovative features, the ground is all set for TECNO Camon 15 to overtake its rivals in the competitive smartphone market. In the presence of TECNO Camon 15, choosing a phone has no longer remained a tough decision now.