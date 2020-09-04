Tecno Camon 16 Premier Launched: Specifications & Price

Tecno, a Chinese smartphone OEM has announced the most awaited Camon16 Premier smartphone. A quad-camera design, 90Hz screen, heat-tube dissipation, and more in this series. The smartphone also features a superior gaming processor that offers a great gaming experience. Here is a closer review of the newly released Tecno Camon 16 Premier’s specifications, features, and price.

Tecno Camon 16 Premier Specifications and Features

A flagship-level square-shaped quad-camera setup is featured on the Tecno Camon 16 premier in the middle of the rear panel. The camera sensors include a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary camera sensor and a 2-megapixel 1080p ultra-night portrait Lens powered by TAIVOS, with an LED flash, an 8-megapixel camera with 119 degrees anti-distortion super-wide-angle and macro lens. The cameras can also capture 4K videos at 30fps with a hybrid zoom of 10x.

The Tecno Camon 16 Premier presents selfie lovers a dual punch hole camera system featuring a 48-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel 105 degrees ultra-wide-angle lens, along with a dual-front flash.

Techno Camon 16 Premier fitted with a 6,9-inch FHD dual dot in display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, an aspect ratio 20:5:9, and HDR10 +support. Furthermore, the smartphone featured an 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage. the smartphone powered by the MediaTek G90 T chipset with Cortex-A76 CPU and Mali G76 GPU.

Also on the hardware side, a heat dissipation heat pipe has been provided that can easily refresh the handset to a surface temperature of up to 2 degrees during the charging or plays. The Tecno Camon 16 Premier packs a 4,500 mAh with 33W fast-charging. The report revealed that up to 70% in 30 minutes can be charged with the flash Charger.

The Tecno Camon 16 Premier provides a wide set of Connectivity options includes GSM, WCDMA, LTE, (FDD, TDD) GPRS, HSPA+, Full-Edge, GPS, WIFI, FM, BT, and OTG. In addition. Software-wise, it runs on Android 10 topped with HIOS 6.0.

Price, Colors & Availability

Glacier Green, Onyx Black, Ice Crystal Blue, Misty Green, Cloud White, and PURIST Blue are picking options in colors. It is currently available for sale via Jumia.co.ke official stores. Its price has set $275 (Approximately Rs. 46,000).