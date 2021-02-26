TECNO has launched Camon 16 Pro in Pakistan. It is the first phone that the brand has launched in year of 2021 and is the latest addition to TECNO’s flagship Camon series. The series is popular among the users due to its exceptional photography expertise.

The camera section of Camon 16 Pro has a 64MP AI Quad Camera with 5 LED flash and a super hybrid image stabilizer for perfect photographs. Users can get the ideal professional photos.

Tecno Camon 16 Pro Launched in Pakistan

The front camera of the phone is coming with 16MP + AI lens selfie shooter and has F2.0 aperture and Dual LED flash. The TAIVOS technology gives you smart photography.

The phone is powered by high-end processor that is 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio G70 which is fit for Gaming. The Processor MediaTek Helio G70 increases the gaming performance of the smartphone.

The powerhouse of the phone is backed by the 5000mAh Li- polymer Battery and 18 Watt flash charge improve the game time. The internal storage of Camon 16 Pro is 128GB/6GB RAM. The high storage capacity and fast speed sum it up as an astonishing smartphone.

Camon 16 Pro is running on the latest android system (HiOS 7.0) based on Android 10. These features assist the performance capability of the phone and rejuvenate the user experience. The phone is available in two color options- ice crystal blue and onyx black. The price of the phone is Pakistan is PKR 29,999.

