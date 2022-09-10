TECNO Camon 19 Neo – A Performance Beast in Reduced Price

TECNO Camon 19 Neo is a performance beast, the phone got hype for its high-tech cameras and prismatic design. But its heavy-duty performance cannot be ignored. With the MediaTek processor, it offers powerful and smooth functioning, suitable for gaming, and a long-lasting battery.

The phone has a 48MP Triple Rear Camera installed within 2 camera rings which include a 2MP Bokeh lens contributing to professional video making experience. Camon 19 Neo has a 32MP Front Camera paired with dual flash. The high-tech AI backed cameras provide Bright Night Portraits. The 6.8” FHD+ display compliments the camera results.

TECNO Camon 19 Neo comes with 6 GB RAM which can be extended with Memory Fusion Technology to get 5GB of virtual RAM. With 11 GB of RAM, gamers can enjoy enhanced gameplay. Camon 19 Neo has 128 GB internal storage extendable with memory card slot.

MediaTek Helio G85 processor

The MediaTek Helio G85 processor is the real backer of its performance. Helio G85 presents a Mali-G52 GPU, 2 Cortex-A75 CPUs, and 6 Cortex-A55 processors running up to 3.8 GHz combined. Managing tasks like streaming, YouTube, social media, music, and web surfing is extremely easy for the processors. 3.8 GHz is more than enough for a great gaming experience in this price.

It`s 5000 mAh battery keeps it running for more than a day with moderate tasks like streaming, taking pictures, and calling. The phone has an 18W flash charger which charges it in one and a half hour. A powerful performance for such a long time is something rare introduced by TECNO in this price range.

TECNO Camon 19 Neo is available in Pakistan now at a reduced price at PKR 37,999. If you`re looking for a performance beast at a lower price, get yourself one!

