TECNO Camon 19 Pro – Does the Device Performance Worth All the Hype it has Created?

The long-awaited TECNO Camon 19 Pro has eventually come to Pakistan last week. The smartphone created a buzz for its 64MP Bright Night Portrait with RGBW technology and the industry’s slimmest bezel design before its debut. But does it meet all the performance standards it got hyped for? Let’s figure it out together!

Camon 19 Pro has industry-leading Photography features.

The brand-new Camon 19 Pro combines the best camera-centric features of the most famous Camon series so far. It includes an advanced RBGW with a customized glass lens (G+P) to increase white light intake during content production, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) to provide stable videos, Super Night Mode for enhanced night photography experience, and Pro Mode for professional camera settings. You can also enjoy an amazing selfie experience with its 32MP Pro Selfie Camera.

Video Experience:

Camon 19 Pro is gaining popularity among photographers and videographers, as the smartphone debuted with even better AI features for producing quality videos. Both the primary and telephoto cameras can switch into night mode. Additionally, the camera comes with film mode, bokeh effect, and pro mode for customized photoshoots.

What Makes Camon 19 Pro the Best Night Photography Smartphone?

The Camon 19 Pro edge cutting features deliver the unsurpassed Night Portrait Performance. The night video features will instantly switch on whenever a low-light setting is identified to increase the brightness of the image and remove the noise in collaboration with RGBW + (G+P) super responsive lenses. Traditional RGGB pixels consist of red (Red), green (Green), and blue (Blue) four pixels, whereas RGBW technology replaces one green pixel with W (White pixel), and offers a maximum choice for nighttime or low light video creation.

Which Sensors Camon 19 Pro Features and what purpose do they serve?

The internal configuration files for the Camon 19 Pro included a list of the image sensors to deliver a better photography experience. S5KGWB sensor, 1/1.7″, 0.8m, is used in the 64MP, f/1.6 main camera to provide a clear, minutely detailed image. To make the experience even smoother, TECNO included Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and laser focusing, assisting in stabilizing the camera or phone’s photo-taking features to lessen or eliminate image “shake.”

The 50MP 2X Zoom 50mm, f/2.0 telephoto lens is one of its kind enhancements introduced by TECNO. This optical zoom feature gives more clear and more authentic portrait gestures unlike any mobile camera available in the industry.

To conclude, the device has raised the bar with its professional photographic features. It is realistically your ultra-shine in the night for low-light photography with amazing HD results as the brand claims and proved. The smartphone is widely regarded by smartphone users across Pakistan and has garnered accolades on the international market. Indeed, a smartphone for an amazing photography experience with exquisite design leaves everyone in awe upon first look.

