TECNO Camon 40 Premier 5G Launched in Pakistan with Smart AI Capabilities and Professional-Grade Camera

TECNO has launched the latest addition to its flagship Camon 40 Series — the Camon 40 Premier 5G — in Pakistan. Designed for photography enthusiasts and style-conscious users, the Camon 40 Premier 5G combines advanced AI-powered imaging capabilities with a sleek, trendy design, offering an exceptional blend of performance and elegance.

With the Camon 40 Premier 5G, TECNO has once again established itself as a leader in mobile imaging innovation, delivering a device that captures life’s moments with unmatched clarity and style.

The Pinnacle of Photography and AI in a Sleek, Modern Design

The Camon 40 Premier 5G features a powerful triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP Sony LYT-701 Ultra Night Camera, a 50MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, and a 50MP Periscope Telephoto Camera. Whether capturing sweeping landscapes or detailed close-ups, this advanced camera system ensures exceptional clarity and versatility in every shot.

Additionally, the 50MP AF Front Camera ensures that every selfie is sharp, clear, and true to life, making it perfect for content creators and selfie enthusiasts alike.

What truly sets the Camon 40 Premier 5G apart is its AI-powered FlashSnap feature, which enables users to capture sharp, bright photos instantly—even in low-light conditions or when subjects are in motion. Complementing this is a suite of intelligent photography tools designed to elevate every shot.

Features like AI Erase 2.0 allow users to effortlessly remove unwanted objects from photos, while AI Image Extender expands the background to create wider, more immersive images. For portrait enthusiasts, AI Perfect Face subtly enhances facial features while maintaining a natural look, and AIGC Portrait 2.0 delivers professional-grade portrait shots with stunning clarity and depth.

All of these advanced features are packed into the device that is just 7.7mm thin and 193g light—making it both stylish and comfortable to hold. TECNO Camon 40 Premier 5G is available in two stunning color options — Emerald Lake Green and Galaxy Black — offering a stylish choice to suit every personality.

Visual Excellence Meets Everyday Durability

The Camon 40 Premier 5G boasts a stunning 6.67-inch AMOLED Display with 1.5K resolution and a smooth 144Hz Refresh Rate, delivering an ultra-responsive and immersive viewing experience.

To ensure long-lasting durability, the display is protected by Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i, offering robust resistance against everyday scratches and drops. The smartphone features an ultra drop-resistant body and has received SGS 5-Star Drop-Resistance Certification. Additionally, with IP68 and IP69 Dust & Water Resistance, the Camon 40 Premier 5G is a reliable companion for users with active, on-the-go lifestyles.

Smart AI Features for Everyday Efficiency

Beyond photography, the Camon 40 Premier 5G is engineered to make every day smartphone use smarter and more efficient. The new AI Productivity Suite introduces several intelligent features, including a One-Tap Button that provides instant access to your favorite functions or personal assistant with a single press.

AI Search transforms the way users browse by allowing them to visually search for information—simply circle any object in an image, whether it is food, a product, or a landmark, and the AI will instantly deliver relevant results. Meanwhile, the AI Machine Assistant learns user behavior over time to offer personalized suggestions, streamlining daily routines.

Powerful Performance that Lasts All Day

Moreover, the Camon 40 Premier 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chipset, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking across all AI features and applications. It also features a robust 5100mAh battery with 70W fast charging, enabling users to power up in just minutes.

To support high performance, the smartphone features 256GB ROM and 12GB + 12GB Extended RAM for an ultra-smooth and responsive user experience.

Price and Availability

The TECNO Camon 40 Premier 5G is now available in Pakistan at a price of PKR 119,999. As a special launch offer, the first 100 customers will receive a complimentary pair of TECNO TWS Sonic 1 earbuds.

Customers can purchase the Camon 40 Premier 5G from their nearest smartphone market and online on PriceOye. The device is duly approved by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and supports all mobile networks across Pakistan, ensuring seamless and reliable connectivity. TECNO also offers a 12+1 month official warranty, providing added peace of mind with every purchase.

