TECNO Camon 40 Pro Now Available in Sandy Titanium Color

TECNO has introduced the Camon 40 Pro Sandy Titanium edition in Pakistan, expanding its popular Camon 40 series lineup with an elegant new color. This latest addition blends premium design, cutting-edge AI photography, and smooth performance in a sleek, nature-inspired finish that appeals to every personality.

The Sandy Titanium Camon 40 Pro offers a sophisticated yet modern look, making it an ideal choice for users who value both style and functionality. With its powerful features and easy-to-use AI technology, this new variant is perfect for photography enthusiasts, performance fans, and everyday users alike.

Photography on the Camon 40 Pro is powered by intelligent features that help you capture the perfect moment, effortlessly. One-Tap FlashSnap allows users to instantly capture clear shots with a double press, or long-press to access smart tools like translations, summaries, and edits via Ella, TECNO’s built-in AI assistant. Moreover, AI-Enhanced BestMoment Capture and AutoSnap save 15 frames per second and automatically select the best one—ensuring you never miss the perfect moment.

The rear camera setup includes a 50MP Sony Ultra Night Camera for crisp low-light photography and an 8MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera perfect for landscapes and group shots. On the front, a 50MP AF Front Camera ensures sharp, detailed self-portraits.

For more creative freedom, Multi-Focal Length Portrait mode adds artistic depth to your images, while Underwater Photography lets you capture clear shots even beneath the surface.

Beyond photography, the Camon 40 Pro comes equipped with AI Studio Features that make editing and content creation easier than ever. Tools like AI Eraser 2.0 remove unwanted objects with a tap, while AI Image Extender intelligently expands photo boundaries. AI Sharpness Plus enhances lighting and tones, AI Perfect Face naturally refines portraits, and AIGC Portrait 2.0 brings a professional, stylized finish to your shots—all from within the camera interface.

In the Camon 40 Pro, the AI experience extends well beyond photography, enhancing everyday tasks with greater intelligence and ease. The AI Full-Link Call Assistant ensures clearer communication through advanced AI Call Noise Cancellation, even in noisy environments, while real-time AI Call Translation helps overcome language barriers effortlessly. Features like AI Call Summary, AI Auto Answer, and AI Writing make everyday communication more efficient, whether you’re taking notes, replying to messages, or drafting content.

With AI Search powered by Google’s Circle to Search and the all-in-one AI Toolkit offering daily briefings and smart suggestions, the Camon 40 Pro delivers a truly intelligent, seamless experience designed to simplify life.

Furthermore, Camon 40 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate Processor, delivering smooth and reliable performance whether you are multitasking, gaming, or watching videos. Its optimized power consumption and octa-core speed ensure long battery life and cool operation. For gamers, the Game On Fingertips feature enhances gameplay with better responsiveness and temperature control, allowing for longer, uninterrupted sessions.

The device also features a 120Hz Ultra-Bright Curved AMOLED Display with a 94% screen-to-body ratio. This curved screen provides an immersive viewing experience with vivid color, deep contrast, and ultra-smooth scrolling—perfect for video streaming, content creation, and everyday use.

Built to last, the Camon 40 Pro has IP68/69 Dust and Water Resistance to protect against rain, splashes, dust, and even high-pressure water jets. Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i offers double the scratch resistance and survives drops up to 1.5 meters onto asphalt. The Ultra Drop-Resistant Body is 20% stronger, and the 60-Month Lag-Free Guarantee promises smooth, reliable performance for up to 5 years.

The Camon 40 Pro is now available in 4 astonishing color options: Sandy Titanium, Galaxy Black, Emerald Lake Green and Glacier White – delivering a premium smartphone experience without the premium price. It is thoughtfully designed for users who want more — more elegance, more performance, and more value. Whether you’re capturing memories, staying connected, or simply expressing your style, this new edition is built to do it all — beautifully.

Price & Availability

The TECNO Camon 40 Pro is now available in Sandy Titanium color variant across Pakistan at a price of PKR 65,999.

Customers can purchase the Camon 40 Pro from their nearest smartphone market. The device is duly approved by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and supports all mobile networks across Pakistan, ensuring seamless and reliable connectivity. TECNO also offers a 12+1 month official warranty, providing added peace of mind with every purchase.

