TECNO CAMON 50 Launches in Pakistan with Underwater Photography and Advanced TECNO AI

TECNO Mobile Pakistan today officially announced the launch of the TECNO CAMON 50, a feature-rich smartphone that brings together underwater photography, Sony-powered imaging, advanced TECNO AI tools, and long-lasting battery performance in a sleek and durable design.

Designed for users who seek creativity, performance, and reliability in one device, the CAMON 50 introduces Aqua Mode for Underwater Photography with IP68 and IP69K Water and Dust Resistance, a 50MP Sony Ultra Clear Camera, and a powerful TECNO AI Studio, setting a new benchmark in its category.

Underwater Photography with Aqua Mode

The TECNO CAMON 50 sets a new standard for durability and underwater photography with its Aqua Mode, supported by IP68 and IP69K-rated water and dust resistance.

This enables users to capture clear, vibrant photos even underwater, while ensuring protection against dust, splashes, and challenging outdoor environments. The feature makes the CAMON 50 a reliable companion for everyday use as well as adventurous scenarios.

50MP Sony Ultra Clear Camera

The CAMON 50 is equipped with a 50MP Sony Ultra Clear Camera, designed to deliver sharp detail, accurate colors, and enhanced low-light performance.

The dual rear camera system combines a 50MP main sensor with an 8MP ultra-wide camera, offering flexibility across different shooting scenarios. On the front, a 32MP selfie camera ensures high-quality portraits and video calls.

With intelligent features such as AI Auto Zoom, Best Moments 2.0, and Live Photo, the device captures and enhances images instantly, ensuring users never miss important moments.

TECNO AI Studio for Smarter Creativity and Productivity

At the core of the CAMON 50 experience is TECNO AI Studio, an integrated suite of intelligent tools designed to simplify content creation.

Features such as AI Light Master 2.0 allow users to remove reflections, shadows, and unwanted elements from images, while AI Image-to-Video transforms static photos into dynamic visual content. Additional tools like AI Art Gallery and 3D PhotoSpace further expand creative possibilities.

A dedicated One-Tap AI Key provides quick and seamless access to these features, enhancing both productivity and user convenience.

Immersive AMOLED Display with Powerful Performance

The CAMON 50 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution, delivering smooth visuals and vibrant clarity for streaming, gaming, and everyday use.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate processor, supported by 256GB storage and 8GB + 8GB Extended RAM, ensuring efficient multitasking and reliable performance.

Additionally, 6500mAh battery with 45W fast charging enables extended usage throughout the day, making the device suitable for both work and entertainment.

Elegant Design with Durable Build Quality

Inspired by a swan-like curved design, the CAMON 50 combines elegance with durability. It is available in Moonshadow Black, Nebula Titanium, and Malachite Green, offering a premium look and feel.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Bruce, CEO of TECNO Mobile Pakistan, said:

“With the TECNO CAMON 50, we are bringing together advanced imaging, AI-powered creativity, and dependable performance in one device. From underwater photography to intelligent editing tools, this smartphone reflects our commitment to making innovative technology accessible to more users in Pakistan.”

Availability & Price in Pakistan

The TECNO CAMON 50 is now available across Pakistan at the price of PKR 74,999. The device is duly approved by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and supports all mobile networks across Pakistan, ensuring seamless and reliable connectivity. TECNO also offers a 12+1 month official warranty, providing added peace of mind with every purchase.

Also Read: TECNO CAMON 50 Pro Launched in Pakistan with AI 60X Super Zoom, FlashSnap & Underwater Photography