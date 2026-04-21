TECNO CAMON 50 Pro Elevates Smartphone Photography with AI Zoom and Underwater Imaging

After spending some time using the TECNO CAMON 50 Pro in everyday scenarios, its camera-first approach becomes increasingly evident. From underwater shooting to long-range zoom and AI-powered motion capture, the device combines hardware and software enhancements into a comprehensive imaging package. Complementing these features is a premium curved design and refined colour finishes that reinforce its positioning in the mid-premium category.

Underwater Photography with Dedicated Aqua Mode

One of the most distinctive additions to the CAMON 50 Pro is its underwater photography capability. The device supports shooting up to 2 metres underwater for up to 30 minutes, enabling creative capture in pools, rain, and shallow aquatic environments.

Aqua Mode adjusts colour tones and exposure automatically to compensate for underwater distortion, helping maintain clarity and balanced visuals. This feature expands photography beyond conventional scenarios, offering new creative possibilities without requiring external accessories.

50MP Sony LYT-700C Camera at the Core

The imaging system is anchored by a 50MP Sony LYT-700C Ultra Night Camera designed for enhanced detail and low-light performance. With a 1/1.56-inch sensor, f/1.8 aperture, and optical image stabilization, the primary camera captures brighter images while reducing blur. The camera system also benefits from quad-pixel technology, allowing improved light intake for night photography.

Supporting this sensor is a triple-camera setup that includes a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a focal length suited for portrait photography, along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera featuring a 112° field of view. An advanced flash system and flicker sensor further improve capture consistency across lighting conditions.

AI 60X SuperZoom for Long-Distance Shots

The CAMON 50 Pro introduces AI 60X SuperZoom to enhance long-range photography. Powered by AI processing and stabilisation, the feature helps maintain clarity even when zooming into distant subjects. The zoom system is designed for landscapes, architecture, and spontaneous distance shots, allowing users to explore composition without moving physically closer to the subject.

Super-Zoom FlashSnap for Motion Capture

Complementing zoom photography is Super-Zoom FlashSnap, designed specifically for capturing moving subjects. The feature uses AI Auto Zoom and rapid capture processing to track motion and reduce blur. It also supports capturing multiple compositions in a single shot, ensuring users get the most suitable frame.

Additional capabilities such as Best Moment selection and Live Photo recording further enhance dynamic photography. These tools help users capture action scenes, street photography, and spontaneous moments with improved clarity.

AI Studio Editing and Creative Tools

The CAMON 50 Pro extends photography beyond capture with AI Studio tools. Features such as AI LightMaster 2.0 optimise lighting, while reflection, shadow, and flare removal tools help refine images. The device also includes 3D PhotoSpace and AI image-to-video generation, allowing users to transform still images into dynamic content. These AI-powered tools simplify editing and enhance creative flexibility.

Curved Design and Premium Finishes

Design remains an important part of the CAMON 50 Pro’s identity. The device adopts a swan-inspired curved profile paired with a 43.5° slightly curved display. The slim body enhances comfort while maintaining a premium appearance.

The smartphone launches in three colour options: Moonshadow Black, Nebula Titanium, and Malachite Green. These finishes emphasise a refined aesthetic, balancing minimalism with modern styling.

1.5K 144Hz AMOLED Display Experience

The CAMON 50 Pro features a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The ProXDR display technology enhances contrast and colour clarity, while the high touch sampling rate ensures responsive interaction. This display supports both photography preview and multimedia consumption with smooth visuals.

With underwater photography, AI SuperZoom, Sony camera hardware, and intelligent editing tools, the CAMON 50 Pro delivers a well-rounded photography experience supported by a premium design and immersive display. Considering its feature set and the price segment it targets, the device presents itself as a strong value proposition, offering versatile camera capabilities and premium design elements that remain highly competitive within its category.

Also Read: TECNO CAMON 50 Launches in Pakistan with Underwater Photography and Advanced TECNO AI