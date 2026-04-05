TECNO CAMON 50 Pro Launched in Pakistan with AI 60X Super Zoom, FlashSnap & Underwater Photography

TECNO has officially launched the CAMON 50 Pro smartphone in Pakistan, introducing a new era of smartphone photography with powerful innovations like SuperZoom FlashSnap, AI 60X Super Zoom, and advanced underwater photography. Designed for young users who want to capture every moment with clarity and creativity, the CAMON 50 Pro solidifies TECNO’s leadership in camera innovation and premium design.

Revolutionary FlashSnap Technology for Perfect Moments

At the core of the TECNO CAMON 50 Pro is its breakthrough SuperZoom FlashSnap technology, built to capture fast-moving subjects with precision. Whether it is action shots, street moments, or everyday memories, SuperZoom FlashSnap ensures sharp, blur-free images in real time. Users can also zoom into fast moving moments upto 3X with upgraded SuperZoom FlashSnap.

Powered by intelligent AI, the system includes AI Auto Zoom, which automatically detects and tracks subjects like people and pets, while Best Moment 2.0 selects the perfect frame instantly. Together, these features make it easier than ever to capture the right shot at the right time.

AI 60X Super Zoom & Underwater Photography Redefine Smartphone Cameras

The AI 60X Super Zoom in TECNO CAMON 50 Pro smartphone allows users to capture distant subjects with impressive clarity, making it ideal for travel, events, and outdoor photography. From cityscapes to landscapes, every detail remains sharp even at extreme zoom levels.

Adding to its versatility, the CAMON 50 Pro introduces advanced underwater photography, enabling users to capture stunning photos and videos even in challenging conditions with Aqua Mode. Combined with IP68/IP69K Water and Dust Resistance, the device is built to perform wherever life takes you.

50MP Sony Ultra Night Camera for Stunning Low-Light Shots

The TECNO CAMON 50 Pro features a powerful 50MP Sony LYT-700C Ultra Night Camera, designed to deliver exceptional performance in low light. With a large 1/1.56” sensor and f/1.8 aperture, users can capture brighter, clearer images even at night.

Enhanced with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and advanced pixel technology, the camera ensures stable, detailed shots across both photography and videography. A 50MP telephoto lens enables professional portrait shots, while an 8MP Ultra-wide Angle camera allows users to capture more in every frame.

Immersive 144Hz AMOLED Display & Premium Design

The TECNO CAMON 50 Pro features a 6.78-inch Curved AMOLED Display with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz Refresh Rate, offering a smooth and immersive viewing experience. Whether streaming, scrolling, or gaming, users can enjoy vibrant colours and ultra-smooth performance.

The device also stands out with its ultra-slim, lightweight design, inspired by elegant curves and modern aesthetics. Available in Moonshadow Black, Nebula Titanium, and Malachite Green, the smartphone combines style with comfort for everyday use.

Powerful Performance with Long-Lasting Battery

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate processor, the CAMON 50 PRrodelivers smooth performance for multitasking and entertainment. With 8GB + 8GB External RAM and 256GB storage, users get a fast and responsive experience.

Moreover, TECNO CAMON 50 Pro is equipped with 6500mAh long lasting battery, supported by 45W Super Charge to ensure all-day usage, making it ideal for heavy users.

Smart AI Features for Everyday Convenience

Powered by TECNO AI, the CAMON 50 Pro enhances both creativity and productivity through intelligent features. From AI Auto Zoom, which automatically detects subjects and generates multiple optimized shots, to AI Light Master 2.0, which removes reflections, shadows, and flares, every photo becomes effortlessly professional.

Creative tools like AI Art Gallery, AI Image to Video Generator, and 3D PhotoSpace transform everyday content into visually engaging masterpieces. Meanwhile, productivity features such as One-Tap FlashMemo, AI Mindhub, and AI Health Assistant bring smart convenience to daily life. Furthermore, with ELLA AI Assistant and All-Scenario Noise Reduction 2.0, the device ensures seamless interaction and clear communication in every environment.

Availability & Price in Pakistan

The TECNO CAMON 50 Pro is now available across Pakistan at the price of PKR 85,999. The device is duly approved by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and supports all mobile networks across Pakistan, ensuring seamless and reliable connectivity. TECNO also offers a 12+1 month official warranty, providing added peace of mind with every purchase.

Also Read: TECNO CAMON 50 Pro Introduces AI 60X Zoom and FlashSnap for Motion Photography