Tecno Camon 50 Series Goes Official; Expected Price & Launch in Pakistan

The Tecno Camon 50 series has gone official ahead of its expected appearance at Mobile World Congress 2026, with select African markets already receiving the devices. The lineup currently includes two models—the Tecno Camon 50 and the Tecno Camon 50 Pro—both of which introduce a larger battery and a high-refresh AMOLED display.

Both smartphones feature a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 144 Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Pro variant distinguishes itself with a curved 3D display, offering a more premium design, while the standard model retains a flat screen. A 32MP front-facing camera is housed in a punch-hole cutout on each device.

On the rear, the two phones share a 50MP Sony LYT700C main sensor and an 8MP ultrawide lens. However, the Camon 50 Pro adds a 50MP telephoto (70mm) camera with 3x optical zoom.

Powering the lineup is the MediaTek Helio G200 chipset clocked at 2.2GHz. Performance appears lower mid-range, with benchmark scores staying below the half-million mark on AnTuTu. Both models offer at least 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage and run Android 16 with HiOS 16, alongside Tecno’s built-in AI features.

A major highlight is the upgraded 6,150 mAh battery, replacing the 5,200 mAh unit seen in the previous generation. The devices support 45W wired charging and also include dual speakers, an IP69K rating, and an IR blaster.

Expected Price & Launch in Pakistan

Globally, the Camon 50 starts at around $290, while the Camon 50 Pro is priced at around $341. In Pakistan, the base variant is expected to retail at approximately Rs81,000, with the Pro model likely around Rs95,000. The series is anticipated to launch locally by late March or early April 2026, shortly after its formal showcase at MWC.

Also read:

TECNO SPARK 40 Pro+: Slim Design Meets Flagship-Inspired Features in an Affordable Phone