TECNO CAMON 50 Ultra 5G Launched in Pakistan with Advanced 5G Chipset and 50MP Sony Camera

TECNO Mobile has officially launched the CAMON 50 Ultra 5G, a new 5G smartphone in Pakistan designed to deliver fast connectivity and a flagship-level camera experience. Combining a powerful 5G chipset with an advanced 50MP Sony camera and imaging system, the device is built for users who want speed, performance, and high-quality photography in one device.

With this launch, TECNO continues to strengthen its presence in Pakistan’s smartphone market by introducing a camera-focused 5G smartphone that meets the evolving needs of digitally connected consumers.

Advanced 5G Chipset for Faster, Smoother Performance

The CAMON 50 Ultra 5G is powered by an advanced 5G chipset that enables faster downloads, smoother streaming, and more responsive everyday performance. As demand for high-speed connectivity grows in Pakistan, the device is designed to support seamless browsing, gaming, and content consumption.

Equipped with 12GB RAM, expandable up to 24GB, the smartphone ensures smooth multitasking across apps, while its optimized performance allows users to switch between tasks without lag.

The CAMON 50 Ultra 5G features a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C Ultra Night Camera, designed to capture detailed photos in both daylight and low-light conditions with improved brightness and reduced noise. The camera system delivers a flagship-level photography experience within its segment, making it ideal for everyday photography and content creation.

Moreover, the triple camera setup on the TECNO CAMON 50 Ultra 5G also includes a 50MP telephoto camera and an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, allowing users to capture every moment in stunning detail, from close-up shots to distant scenes.

With AI 100X SuperZoom technology, users can capture distant subjects with enhanced clarity. The device also includes SuperZoom FlashSnap, which can be zoomed up to 5x, allowing users to capture fast-moving moments with better precision and reduced blur.

For selfies and video content, the 50MP front camera with autofocus ensures sharp and detailed results, catering to social media users and creators.

Built for Real-Life Use with Enhanced Durability

Designed for real-world usage, the CAMON 50 Ultra 5G comes with IP68 and IP69K Dust and Water Resistance, supporting underwater photography through Aqua Mode. This allows users to capture photos and videos in challenging environments, adding versatility to the overall camera experience.

Premium Design with Immersive AMOLED Display

The smartphone features a sleek, swan-inspired curved design, complemented by a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. The display delivers a smooth and immersive viewing experience, whether users are watching videos, gaming, or browsing social media.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Buce Tao, CEO at TECNO Mobile, said:

“The CAMON 50 Ultra 5G reflects our commitment to making advanced technology more accessible. By combining a powerful 5G chipset with a high-quality Sony camera system, we are enabling users in Pakistan to stay connected and capture important moments with greater clarity and convenience.”

Smart AI Features for Everyday Convenience

Powered by TECNO AI, the CAMON 50 Ultra 5G enhances both creativity and productivity through intelligent features. From AI Auto Zoom, which automatically detects subjects and generates multiple optimized shots, to AI Light Master 2.0, which removes reflections, shadows, and flares, every photo becomes effortlessly professional.

Creative tools like AI Art Gallery, AI Image to Video Generator, and 3D PhotoSpace transform everyday content into visually engaging masterpieces. Meanwhile, productivity features such as One-Tap FlashMemo, AI Mindhub, and AI Health Assistant bring smart convenience to daily life. Furthermore, with ELLA AI Assistant and All-Scenario Noise Reduction 2.0, the device ensures seamless interaction and clear communication in every environment.

Powerful Performance with Long-Lasting Battery

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate processor, the CAMON 50 Ultra 5G delivers smooth performance for multitasking and entertainment.

Moreover, the TECNO CAMON 50 Ultra 5G is equipped with a 6500mAh long-lasting battery, supported by 45W Super Charge to ensure all-day usage, making it ideal for heavy users.

Price and Availability in Pakistan

The TECNO CAMON 50 Ultra 5G is now available in Pakistan at the price of PKR 119,999. The device is duly approved by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and supports all mobile networks across Pakistan, ensuring seamless and reliable connectivity. TECNO also offers a 12+1-month official warranty, providing added peace of mind with every purchase.

Customers can place their order for TECNO CAMON 50 Ultra 5G online through the official TECNO website:

https://pk-store.tecno.com/h5/pagesub/product/detail?pid=28563&referrer=homepage

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