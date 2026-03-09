Tecno Camon 50 Ultra vs Infinix Note 60 Ultra: The Midrange King?

Tecno and Infinix are preparing to introduce their latest premium mid-range smartphones to markets including Pakistan. The Camon 50 Ultra and Note 60 Ultra share several high-end features such as large AMOLED displays, high refresh rates, and advanced camera systems.

Yet a closer look at independent reviews and early impressions suggests that while the Infinix model emphasizes raw hardware and accessories, Tecno’s offering focuses more on camera consistency, durability, and everyday usability.

Design and build quality

The Infinix Note 60 Ultra makes a strong first impression with its striking design developed in collaboration with Italian design house Pininfarina. The phone’s Torino Black finish, large camera island, and decorative LED elements give it a distinctive look. It also arrives with an unusually rich retail package that includes a MagPad wireless charger, a MagCase, a 100W charger, and USB-C earbuds.

However, the Camon 50 Ultra takes a different approach. The phone features a dual-curved glass design protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and Gorilla Glass 7i on the back. More importantly, it carries a range of durability certifications, including IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810 compliance, making it significantly more resistant to dust, water, and harsh environments.

The Note 60 Ultra stands out visually; however, the Camon 50 Ultra offers a more rugged and practical design.

Display

Both devices feature 6.78-inch AMOLED displays with a 144Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth scrolling and responsive gameplay.

The Camon 50 Ultra’s panel has a resolution of 1208 × 2644 pixels, supports HDR10, and delivers strong brightness performance. Testing shows the display reaching around 1,302 nits in high-brightness mode, with peak brightness climbing even higher in HDR scenarios.

Refresh-rate management is adaptive, with the interface typically running at 120Hz while dropping to lower rates when needed to save power.

The Note 60 Ultra also offers a vibrant AMOLED screen, with Infinix claiming a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits, though independent testing will determine how that figure translates into real-world use.

Overall, both screens appear competitive, though Tecno’s panel has already demonstrated consistent brightness and good HDR performance in testing.

Performance and hardware

Under the hood, the Infinix Note 60 Ultra holds a clear advantage on paper. It is powered by the Dimensity 8400 Ultimate, a 4 nm chipset with an all-big-core Cortex-A725 architecture and 12 GB of RAM, designed to deliver strong gaming and multitasking performance.

The Camon 50 Ultra uses the Dimensity 7400 Ultimate, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and running Android 16 with HiOS 16. While not as powerful as Infinix’s chipset, the processor is efficient and capable of handling everyday tasks smoothly.

In practical terms, the difference will mainly be noticeable in heavy gaming or demanding workloads, while general smartphone use should remain similar on both devices.

Camera performance

Photography is where the Camon 50 Ultra stands out.

The phone features a 50MP Sony LYT-700C main camera with optical image stabilization, alongside a 50MP telephoto lens with 3× optical zoom and an 8MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it offers a 50MP autofocus selfie camera capable of recording 4K video.

Review testing shows the main camera producing well-balanced images with accurate colors, strong dynamic range, and good detail in daylight. Portrait photos deliver natural skin tones, while low-light performance remains solid with good exposure and color consistency.

Selfies are another highlight, with the autofocus system helping maintain sharp detail even at wider angles.

The Note 60 Ultra counters with more aggressive hardware, including a 200MP Samsung HP E main sensor, a 3.5× periscope telephoto lens, and a 32MP selfie camera. While this setup offers greater zoom flexibility and extremely high resolution, real-world camera performance will depend on software optimization.

Based on early testing and sample results, the Camon 50 Ultra delivers more balanced and reliable camera performance overall.

Price & Availability

Both the Tecno Camon 50 Ultra and Infinix Note 60 Ultra are yet to be officially launched in Pakistan. Internationally, the Camon 50 Ultra is priced around US $330, while the Note 60 Ultra is slightly higher at US $400–$500. Once these phones arrive locally, PTA taxes and import duties will increase the final retail price significantly, with estimates placing the Camon 50 Ultra between PKR 90,000–110,000 and the Note 60 Ultra around PKR 115,000–135,000, depending on the variant. These figures give Pakistani buyers a rough idea of what to expect when the devices officially hit the market.

Battery and charging

Battery capacity is another area where both phones perform strongly.

The Infinix Note 60 Ultra packs a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, along with reverse charging options.

The Camon 50 Ultra uses a 6,500mAh battery with 45W wired charging. Despite the lower charging speed, battery tests indicate excellent endurance, with an active-use rating of around 16 hours, making it a reliable option for heavy daily use.

Verdict

Both smartphones represent ambitious flagship-style offerings from Tecno and Infinix.

The Infinix Note 60 Ultra impresses with its bold design, powerful chipset, large battery, and extensive charging options. It is clearly built to appeal to users looking for maximum specifications and flashy hardware.

The Tecno Camon 50 Ultra, however, delivers a more balanced experience. Its durable build, consistent camera performance, strong battery life, and capable display make it a more practical smartphone for everyday use.

Winner: Tecno Camon 50 Ultra.

For users like me who prioritize reliable photography, durability, and overall balance, Tecno’s latest flagship emerges as the stronger option.

