TECNO Delivers the Highest Customer Engagement in 2020

TECNO mobile has been climbing the ladder of success in Pakistan as a top smartphone brand. The company is not only famous worldwide but has been delivering quality smartphones at economical prices in Pakistan. It endeavors to foster innovative ideas for its valuable customers. Let’s take a peek at TECNO 2020 campaigns as it achieves the hallmark of highest customer engagement.

The company has molded itself with the demands of the modern world by introducing the latest tablets and smartphones. Ever since its inception in Pakistan, TECNO has been engaging with famous artists for campaigns and brand ambassadors. The brand has never turned a deaf ear to marketing campaigns previously. The brand has not only been approaching Pakistani celebrities but also been active on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Smartphone Brand TECNO’s 2020 started in flying colors with the robust cricket campaign for TECNO’s flagship Camon 12. It took social media by storm. Fans engaged with their favorite cricket stars like Shoaib Akhtar, Hasan Ali, Younis Khan, Umar Gul, and Abdur Razzaq. For TECNO Camon 15, the hashtag #CamonShow successfully reached 150 million views on TikTok. It was the first phone to be launched on a top news channel, GEO TV. TECNO also secured an incredible Guinness World Record.

Moving down the road, TECNO’s Spark 5 campaign included famous names like Sadia Khan, Yashma Gill, and Hina Altaf. It initiated the #GveMe5WithSpark5 challenge with reached the popularity of 200 million views on TikTok. The successful collaboration of Daraz. pk kept the fans engaged and interested in craving for more products in the future.

TECNO made a successful campaign and acquired the services of the versatile actor, Ali Zafar, for the promotion of Spark 6, a mid-range smartphone. “Real Hero” is the first-ever short film sponsored by a smartphone in Pakistan.

Camon 15 and Camon16 got the spotlight as being the top-noticed flagship smartphones of TECNO. Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat was named the brand ambassador of the Camon series. Equipped with the TAIVOS camera technology, the flagship phones became market leaders.

These successful events are evidence that 2020 was TECNO’s year for accomplishing maximum customer engagements. Pakistanis loved the services rendered by TECNO. This year turned out to be blissful for TECNO and its customers. High hopes for the brand in forging brilliant campaigns for the coming 2021.