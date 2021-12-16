TECNO engages customers in another round of fun and gifting activities

Keeping in view the hype of the new Camon 18 series among online customers and fans, TECNO decided to arrange fun activities for all its offline and walk-in consumers. The activities are in full swing with multiple gift prices and discounts on the latest Camon 18 series in key marketplaces nationwide till December 18, 2021.

TECNO has created its name in Pakistan as one of the most customer-engaging brands. There will be multiple activities being performed such as arm wrestling, open challenge singing competition, and many more fun-filled entertainments. These activities are being performed five times a day where the winners get a discount of PKR 1000/- on the purchase of any Camon 18 series phone. A total of five discounts will be given in a day, making it PKR 5000 daily.

Moreover, on the purchase of Camon 18 Premier, one earbud (TWS) will be given to the customer. With Camon 18 P, the consumer gets a pair of TECNO TWS, whereas, with the Camon 18T the buyer gets one B.T Speaker or any alternate gift from the retailer. Furthermore, every Camon 18 series purchaser and the walk-in customers will be able to participate in the online lucky draw to win grand prizes including Electric Kettles, Temperature Bottles, Power Banks, LED TV, and Gimbal.

On top of the premium features and excellent camera technology of the Camon 18 series, this is a great chance to get a free gift and special discounts from your favorite brand. The most anticipated series from TECNO comes with all this and much more. So head over to your nearest retailer and test your luck today.