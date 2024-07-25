Tecno Expanding Camon 30 Series with New 4G Model

Tecno is set to release another smartphone in its popular Camon 30 series, specifically designed for markets that primarily use 4G networks. The upcoming device, named Camon 30S Pro, was recently spotted on Google Play Console, revealing some key specifications.

The phone will be powered by MediaTek’s Helio G99 Ultimate chipset, ensuring smooth performance for everyday tasks and gaming. Users can expect ample multitasking capabilities with a generous 12GB of RAM. Running on the latest Android 14 operating system, the phone’s new pro model promises a modern and user-friendly experience.

Details about the display are still limited, but we know it will have a Full HD+ resolution and a pixel density of 480 dpi. While the screen size and type of panel remain unknown, we can anticipate a decent viewing experience.

To keep the device running throughout the day, Tecno has equipped the Camon 30S Pro with a substantial 5,000mAh battery. Considering the company’s previous models in the Camon 30 series support impressive 70W fast charging, it’s highly likely that the Camon 30S Pro will also feature this fast charging technology.

While we eagerly await more information about the Camon 30S Pro, including its camera setup, design, and pricing, the initial details paint a promising picture of a mid-range smartphone with solid performance and decent battery life.

We’ll keep you updated as more details emerge about Tecno’s latest addition to the Camon family.