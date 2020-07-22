TECNO #GiveMe5WithSpark5 Breaks all Records on TikTok

Globally acclaimed smartphone brand, TECNO has finally announced the winners for its trending gesture challenge on TikTok, #Giveme5withSpark5. The official video of this act went viral and reached 200 Million views on TikTok within a few days of its broadcast.

The challenge was first broadcasted with the celebrity faces including gorgeous Sadia Khan, talented Yashmina Gill and former video-jockey Hina Altaf. Not only this 30 famous TikTokers like Kanwal Aftab, Zulqarnain Sikandar, Areeka Haq and Malik Usman further endorsed this creative act by uploading their fun videos.

The brand has announced 3 Winners for this fun challenge of the year #GiveMe5WithSpark5. The names of the winners who would avail the premium Spark 5 Pro variants are, Arooj, Muskan and Sherry.

TECNO’s creative campaigns have always helped boost up the numbers of its admirers. Likewise, TECNO’s previous TikTok hits, this challenge has also gathered huge fan following for the brand. The challenge #Giveme5withSpark5 was a huge success due to its winning handset the brand-new SPARK 5 Pro.

The Spark 5 Pro challenge was all about, hand clapping gestures. The buzzing electric tune in the background chanting “Spark 5” on repeat, fueled the videos with more energy. The five fingers of two hands undergoing this drill are an insignia to Spark 5’s success. This challenge brought back to you all your care-free childhood memories.

TECNO’s user-centric vision has once again exemplified its role in the tech industry among its rivals. The brand has created its own name as the most promising smartphone manufacturing hub with an excellent history of customer services. With the success of this challenge the brand would once again surprise its admirers. For more updates, Stay Tuned with TECNO.