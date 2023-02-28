Advertisement

Tecno introduced its new Chameleon Coloring Technology at Mobile World Congress (MWC). When embedded in a device such as the back of a smartphone, it can produce a wide variety of colour patterns at a touch of a button.

The Chameleon Coloring Technology is a full-spectrum electrically-controller prism colouring technology. It uses a grid of sub-micron prism material that changes direction when an electric field is applied. By precisely controlling the direction of the prism, the material can scatter light in multiple different wavelengths, giving the appearance of a wide range of rainbow colours.

Tecno introduces Chameleon Colour-Changing Technology at MWC

It is worth mentioning here that the material is not a display and does not produce any light. However, it scatters light off its surface which produces colours.

The device software can manually control the arrangement of the sub-micron prism. You can either manually pick from a total of 1600 different colours or potentially change automatically based on battery status, music or notifications. This can be done up to 2 million times, making it quite durable even with multiple changes over the course of a day.

The material can change colours in 0.03 seconds. It also has negligible power consumption, with 100 changes over the course of a day requiring as much power as watching a 5-minute video.

This is not the first time the company introduced any colour-changing backs. Last year, the company introduced the Techno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition. The back panel uses polychromatic photoisomer technology that changes colours when exposed to the UV radiation of sunlight.

It is unclear at the moment in which phone the company will bring this technology. Hopefully, we will soon get this technology in smartphones.

