TECNO is Revolutionizing the Smartphone Industry with its AI Features

Looking for a phone that not only looks good but also makes your life easier? The all-new TECNO Camon 40 Pro is built to do exactly that—and more. The Camon 40 Pro is more than just a smartphone; it’s a smart companion powered by AI that learns your usage patterns to help you use your phone more efficiently. It makes everything faster, saves battery when you need it most, and even improves your photos in

just one click.

We have experienced the device and here is why we believe TECNO’s AI is the best:

Ask Ella

Ever see something on your screen and want it translated, summarized, or edited right away? Just press one button and Ella does it. No fuss, no extra steps just easy help when you need it.

AI Call Assistant

Yes, AI is even transforming phone calls. With TECNO’s AI Call Assistant, your communication becomes smoother and smarter through three powerful features:

AI Noise Cancellation blocks out wind, traffic, and background noise so your voice stays clear.

blocks out wind, traffic, and background noise so your voice stays clear. AI Call Translation enables real-time, two-way conversations in multiple languages like English, Arabic, and French—no delays, just natural flow.

enables real-time, two-way conversations in multiple languages like English, Arabic, and French—no delays, just natural flow. AI Call Summary gives you a quick recap of important points after your call, so you never miss a detail.

That’s not just calling—it’s next-level conversation.

Photo Tools That Feel Like Magic

Not a pro at editing? No problem. The Camon 40 Pro’s AI Studio turns every photo into a masterpiece with easy-to-use, intelligent features:

AI Eraser 2.0 – Remove unwanted people or objects with one tap. The background fills in naturally.

– Remove unwanted people or objects with one tap. The background fills in naturally. AI Image Extender – Expand the edges of your photo by up to 40% without losing detail.

– Expand the edges of your photo by up to 40% without losing detail. AI Sharpness Plus – Enhance sharpness, reduce glare, and bring out true-to-life colors.

– Enhance sharpness, reduce glare, and bring out true-to-life colors. AI Perfect Face – Automatically fixes closed eyes or motion blur to make sure everyone looks their best.

– Automatically fixes closed eyes or motion blur to make sure everyone looks their best. AIGC Portrait 2.0 – Change hairstyles or outfits in seconds with AI-generated styling—ideal for creative or professional portraits.

Photography has never felt this easy—or this powerful.

Productivity Made Easy

The AI in the Camon 40 Pro is designed to provide more than just better photos and calls—it is designed to make your everyday tasks faster, smarter, and easier.

AI Writing : Whether you are stuck on an email, social post, or school assignment, get instant help with writing, proofreading, or summarizing—right from your phone.

: Whether you are stuck on an email, social post, or school assignment, get instant help with writing, proofreading, or summarizing—right from your phone. AI Translate : Communicate across languages with ease. Translate text, speech, or even photos in real time, supporting over 136 languages—perfect for meetings, travel, or everyday chats.

: Communicate across languages with ease. Translate text, speech, or even photos in real time, supporting over 136 languages—perfect for meetings, travel, or everyday chats. AI Search with Circle to Search : See something on your screen you are curious about? Just draw a circle around it to search instantly—ideal for shopping, learning, or planning your next trip.

: See something on your screen you are curious about? Just draw a circle around it to search instantly—ideal for shopping, learning, or planning your next trip. AI Toolkit: All your AI tools in one place. Access them with a single swipe from your home screen, ready to assist whenever you need them.

With these smart features, the Camon 40 Pro becomes more than a phone—it’s your everyday productivity partner.

Your Next Smart Pick?

The TECNO Camon 40 Pro isn’t just smart—it’s helpful. Built with your daily needs in mind, it makes life simpler, your photos sharper, and your tasks easier.

If you’re looking for a smartphone that feels like it’s truly on your side, this one deserves your attention.