TECNO Pakistan once again, is all set to spark up your life with TikTok #GiveMe5WithSpark5 exciting challenge for Tiktok users with the launch of all-new Spark 5 Pro and all the participants will have a chance to win brand new Spark 5 Pro.

This time the campaign is bigger and better than before as the top three celebs will take the lead and uncork this challenge. The names of the celebrities are not yet revealed, but Hina Altaf pictures are getting viral on social media as a part of the campaign.

TECNO is Soon to Initiate #GiveMe5WithSpark5 Campaign

GiveMe5WithSpark5 challenge is specially designed for enthusiastic youngsters to show off their hidden and Tecno has also taken top Tiktokers onboard to make it more exciting for everyone.

The entertaining dance steps and unique gesture involved in the Tiktok act will give a clue about innovative features of the Spark 5 Pro series. It is also rumored that participation in this challenge can help you win premium TECNO Spark 5 Pro.

On this creative initiative, General Manager Tecno Pakistan Mr. Creek Maa shared his views, “TECNO phones are portable entertainment devices, therefore we, once again collaborating with a trendy platform like Tiktok to maximize our audience reach. TECNO not only believes to push beyond creative boundaries in its devices but also endeavors to come up with creative content for its consumers.”

Within a few days of its launch, the simultaneously launched phone from Spark series bagged immense popularity among customers and tech experts alike. Spark 5 Pro versions (128GB ROM + 4GB RAM) is available in a reasonable price tag of PKR 21,499, and another version with (64GM ROM + 4GB RAM) can be purchased in just PKR 19, 999.

To know more about the activity and to participate in the # GiveMe5WithSpark5 challenge stay tuned with TECNO’s official Facebook page @TecnoMobilePakistan, as something exciting is on your way.

