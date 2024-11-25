Tecno Launches Budget Pop 9 4G for Under $90

Tecno has launched the new budget smartphone Pop 9 4G in India with a MediaTek Helio G50 chipset. The smartphone is reportedly set to debut in other regions in the upcoming weeks. It was initially launched in Africa, though with a Unisoc T615 chipset.

Moving towards the specs, the Pop 9 features an iPhone-inspired squircle camera module. The setup includes a 13 MP primary sensor and a decorative secondary lens, providing a decent look to the smartphone. For selfie lovers, the punch-hole display sports an 8 MP front camera.

In terms of display, the smartphone features a 6.67-inch IPS display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels along with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Performance-wise, the Tecno Pop 9 4G is equipped with MediaTek’s Helio G50 processor, which is clocked at 2.2GHz along with a PowerVR GPU. If we talk about the storage space, the smartphone comes with 3 GB of RAM, expandable virtually by an additional 3 GB, alongside 64 GB of internal storage.

A few other highlights of the phone include a 5,000mAh battery, an IR blaster for remote control functionality, and an IP54 rating for splash resistance.

The smartphone is priced at around $80 (around PKR 20,000), making it a competitive option in the affordable smartphone market. The launch date for the Pakistani market isn’t confirmed as of yet, however, we expect it to be launched till the mid of December.

