TECNO launches its most anticipated Phantom X in Pakistan

TECNO Mobile has launched its first premium borderless phone, Phantom X in the Pakistani market. The phone is priced at PKR 69,999 for customers and shall only be available on Saamaan.pk for sale.

Phantom X was the most anticipated flagship phone of the year. It is equipped with a big 6.67” FHD+ AMOLED Borderless Screen, MediaTek Helio G95 processor, a massive 8+256GB storage, 4700mAh battery, and a 33W fast charger. Phantom X is an aesthetically designed device becoming the industry’s top flagship design with Ultra-Thin In-display Fingerprint, double-curved 3D glass integrated body, AG process, 3D depth of field textured light effect, and much more.

Moreover, Phantom X comes with strong camera features. The Front Camera comes with two lenses a 48MP main lens and an 8MP wide-angle lens to enhance selfie portraits. The Rear Camera comes with a triple camera setup where the main lens is the 50MP Ultra-Clear lens. The 13MP wide-angle lens and the 8MP macro lens complete the triple camera setup of the new device. The phone also supports HiOS 7.6, which adds multiple other options for a great smartphone experience.

There were pre-bookings for the Phantom X exclusively on Saamaan.pk where hundreds of devices were booked within no time. Pre-bookings were valid from 17th August till 20th August and all the customers who pre-booked will get free Gimbal too. Kelvin Zeng, CEO of TECNO Pakistan expressed his joy on this occasion

“Phantom X is TECNO’s first-ever premium phone and we are overjoyed to introduce it to our Pakistani consumers. This borderless phone with an artistic look for the body is a great seller globally and we have high hopes for the response we shall be receiving from Pakistan. Phantom X is our initiative to provide a premium flagship phone to our customers but still being economical at the same time.”