TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined

TECNO Pakistan, one of the leading smartphone brands, has just launched its two latest AI-powered, second-generation flip and foldable smartphones from the Phantom V series — the PHANTOM V Flip2 5G and the PHANTOM V Fold2 5G.

With an expansive foldable display and a fun, fashionable, yet functional flip experience, these second-generation foldable and flip smartphones, enhanced by cutting-edge AI, are designed to boost efficiency for business professionals and creatives alike.

TECNO AI: A Game-Changer for Creativity and Productivity

These paragons come packed with TECNO’s brand-new AI suite, including the upgraded Gemini-integrated Ella AI Assistant, AI Artboard, AI Wallpaper, and much more. Whether you’re prepping for a presentation, leading a meeting, or managing your day-to-day tasks, the Ella AI Assistant is there to streamline your workflow. Additionally, the new AI suite offers a significant creativity boost, empowering content creators and fashion-forward individuals to push their boundaries even further.

Upgrading the flip experience, PHANTOM V Flip2 5G’s stunning ThruPool Cover Screen is a stylish creation inspired by infinity pools. The cover features a 3.64” screen that perfectly integrates with the slightly curved main body, while the suspended camera lens immerses in the pixels that beautifully flow across the display.

Immersive Viewing Experience with Aerospace-Grade Hinge Precision

Both the PHANTOM V Flip2 5G and PHANTOM V Fold2 5G offer an immersive viewing experience with their flawless AMOLED displays and 120Hz refresh rates. The V Flip2 5G has a 6.9” ultra-flat main screen with an adaptive 120Hz LTPO refresh rate, delivering vibrant visuals through its AMOLED FHD+ display with a 100% P3 colour gamut.

Similarly, the V Fold2 5G features a 6.42” outer AMOLED FHD+ screen, optimized for one-handed use with its 21:9 aspect ratio, and unfolds into a stunning 7.85” main display with 2K+ resolution.

Both screens operate at a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, while 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming ensures eye comfort.

Built with aerospace-grade precision, the PHANTOM V Fold2 5G features a hinge design that allows for a nearly crease-free fold, measuring less than 0.1mm, and offers smooth hovering between 30-120°, while being 19% lighter than its predecessor. Similarly, the durability of the PHANTOM V Flip2 5G reinforces by a double helix star track water drop hinge made from aerospace-grade steel, minimizing creasing even with extensive use.

Power Up Fast: Big Battery, Lightning-Fast Charging

These two new smartphones by TECNO are embedded with one of the largest and fastest-charging batteries in their class. With 70W Ultra Charge, they power up to 50% in under 20 minutes and reach 100% in just under 50 minutes.

A Premium Imaging Experience: The Future of Flagship Photography

The PHANTOM V Fold2 5G offers a flagship imaging experience with an Ultra-Clear Five Camera System, including a 50MP Main Camera for superior image quality and low-light performance, a 50MP Portrait Camera for professional close-ups, a 50MP Ultra-Wide Camera for wide-angle shots without losing quality, and two 32MP front cameras on both screens for high-resolution selfies and video calls.

On the other side, equipped with a 50MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide camera, and 32MP front camera, the flip design opens up new possibilities for creative photography.

The rear cameras deliver impressive optical-grade lossless zoom with a 2x extended focal length and 2x-10x zoom range. Equipped with a 1/1.57” large main sensor and 1µm pixel, the camera captures sharp, detailed photos with enhanced clarity, brightness, and tone. It also supports 1080p@60fps Ultra HD video stabilization, ensuring smooth, stable footage, even while on the move.

Both designs unlock FreeCam features, enabling hands-free shooting, timelapse, long exposure, and creative angles, all with voice or gesture controls.

Nature-Inspired Design: The Essence of Sophistication and Elegance

The PHANTOM V Fold2 5G is available in two elegant colours, Karst Green and Rippling Blue, with a back cover crafted from marble-patterned fibreglass and pleated leather for a luxurious feel. The Rippling Blue edition, created in collaboration with premium German brand LOEWE, also features eco-friendly packaging made from plant fibres and recycled materials, reflecting a commitment to sustainability.

With state-of-the-art technology and striking aesthetics, these phones elevate everyday experiences, offering stylish, functional devices perfect for on-the-go use.

For more details, visit: https://www.tecno-mobile.com/pak/.