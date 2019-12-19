Tecno, the leading Chinese smartphone manufacturer has recently launched its new smartphone Spark 4 Lite at an extremely affordable price of Rs 14,499 .This is a latest addition to the company’s mid-range category and is a successor to the company’s globally acclaimed Spark series.

This new phone comes with 6.52 inch dot notch screen, magnificently immersive display and with perfect screen ratio, you could browse more contents with less scrolling. The 4000 mAh big battery meets continuous needs of power supply for daily work and life.

Tecno launches Spark 4 Lite

Spark 4 lite is a treat to the budding photographers and tech-savvies users equipped with 8MP AI FRONT Camera with Flash, selfies taken by SPARK 4 Lite would be clearer, brighter and more charming.

General Manager Tecno Mobile Pakistan, Creek Ma said “This is our profound intention to bring luxury phones in a reasonable budget which should be affordable to every common man. With this recent launch of Spark 4 Lite, we are being optimistic and expect that it catches the same attention as all other previous phones launched by Tecno Mobile Company.”

Spark 4 Lite is another budget-friendly phone having all the luxurious features and is available in two colors; Midnight Black and Vacation Blue. Spark 4 Lite is available in all leading offline markets.

Spark 4 lite is equipped with 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM and A22 Quad-core processor. This does not only make it an easy to process phone but it also gives a spacious memory to keep multiple apps, pictures and important data safe and secured.

Considering how important the security of our data is, the privacy of the smartphone matters a lot. The Spark 4 lite features a fast and accurate face unlock option which keeps a user’s data secure and sound.

Being equipped with all the important specifications and with past record-breaking sales of Spark series phones, it is predicted that Spark 4 lite will achieve the same heights of accomplishment. Those who are interested in buying this piece of luxury, keep a hook in your nearest market or For more detailed product information you can visit Tecno official website.