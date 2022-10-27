TECNO is a leading Chinese mobile manufacturer that produces some of the most advanced and aesthetically pleasing handsets, such as the Camon 19 Pro Mondrian. This phone was a masterpiece made by TECNO while inspired by Mondrian Art. TECNO released the Camon 19 series this year amid much hype. The 19 Pro and 19 Pro Mondrian were well-received in the Pakistani Market and were a huge hit.

TECNO Marks Another Landmark Success with the Megahit Camon 19 Pro & Mondrian

Innovative Design

TECNO won the design wars among handset manufacturers when it released the 19 Pro Mondrian edition with a color-changing back. TECNO achieved this feat thanks to an ingenious use of photo chromatic cells on the back cover of the 19 Pro Mondrian, which gives it a different appearance when it comes under sunlight. Moreover, the 19 Pro also boasts the world’s thinnest bezel at 0.98mm, which puts it far ahead of its rivals. The metal frame gives the phone a premium feel and has an ergonomic grip, making it comfortable to hold and use.

Advanced Camera

The Camera setup is one of the most prominent features of this series. The Camon series was always known for its superior camera sensors. However, TECNO took things a step further when it introduced the Camon 19 Pro Mondrian with a camera sensor fitted with an RGBW (G+P) lens. This lens can detect white light and offer unique nighttime photography. The primary camera sensor is a 64-megapixel one, which can take crisp and bright pictures with great detail, even in low light! The selfie camera has a 32-megapixel sensor with 4-in-1 pixel bimming technology for those bright and clear selfies!

The best optical image stabilization sensor in its price segment is on the back. The Camon 19 Pro is a massive hit among photographers. With laser fast focusing, this phone has taken photography and videography to a new level.

If you are a professional photographer, try the Pro Camera Mode in the Camon 19 Pro, which allows you to adjust various settings like Exposure, Autofocus, exposure time, white balance and brightness. The advanced AI software allows the AI Face feature to detect your face and apply various alterations like smoothing the skin, changing the skin tone and toning your face to make a better picture.

Other Salient Features

Other fantastic features of the Camon 19 Pro put it apart from its competition. TECNO has offered a 120Hz market-leading refresh rate in this price segment! Moreover, there is fast charging available with a dedicated 33-watt fast charger. The ram is also extended for faster and more efficient processing. The MediaTek Helio G96 processor is also very responsive and allows for faster operations. The 19 Pro Mondrian boasts a powerful 5000 mAh battery.

The Camon 19 Pro was launched for PKR 51,999 in the Pakistani Market and is available offline and online.

