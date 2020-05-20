Premium smartphone brand, TECNO, recently held one of the Biggest Online Ramadan Campaign trending as #100MillionDiscount Offer on the social sites. The event created a huge buzz on social media with its successful 1st Round and smooth Livestreaming. Adding more to your Eid festivities, there is still 2nd Round left which would soon be recorded live on 23rd of May, giving the fans another chance to win exciting gifts.

TECNO Mobile Soon to Hold the 2nd Round of “100 Million Discount Offer”

The 1st Round of the online lucky draw gathered the most heartwarming response from the viewers and potential winners. There was a variety of gift packages to be bestowed on the winners such as Motorbikes, Exclusive Camon15, 32-inches LED, Pouvoir 4 Smartphone, Washing machine, and Microwave Oven etc. Rumor has it that the 2nd Round would consist of much upgraded surprises and recently launch TECNO handsets.

To not miss this amazing opportunity get yourself entered in the Biggest #OnlineLuckyDraw event by purchasing any TECNO handset and filling the promotional flyer. Also, get #1000Cashback on the purchase of Camon12 Air, Spark 4 and Spark 4 lite from 16th May till 24th May and stay tuned with @TecnoMobilePakistan to claim your winning hampers. Shop now and #DoubleYourEidHappiness this #Ramadan.

Checkout?Now you can get a cashback on purchase of your favored TECNO smartphone!

In the last few months, TECNO maintain its brand equity has pulled off some most thoughtful CSR campaigns for the larger good of the society. In this holy month of blessings, the brand has yet again superseded its contenders. TECNO fans are hopeful for more productive campaigns by the brand in the upcoming years.