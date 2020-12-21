Being the most useful invention of the century, the demand for Smartphones is increasing day by day as everything is done on smartphones if it is a call, message, booking the tickets, finding a place to hang out with friends or any financial transaction. Many Chinese smartphones manufacturer has entered in Pakistan and rocking in the mobile industry with pride and success. TECNO is one of the Chinese smartphone brands in Pakistan that is climbing the ladder of success in a very short span of time. Tecno Pakistan Sells 16.5% Units in a Very Short Time. According to the IDC’s “Handsets Summary Pakistan Q3 2020” TECNO secured the second position in sales by selling 16.5% units of the total Smartphone Brand Share in Pakistan. No other brand has ever achieved this huge benchmark ever before in the Pakistani market especially in such a short time.

This great achievement has increased the value of TECNO not just in the market but also among its customers. The brand is providing best quality smartphones at a reasonable price and this is the reason that it has now established a massive customer base in Pakistan.

TECNO began the year 2020 with the successful launch of Camon 12. The brand successfully sold thousands of units in a very short period. The flagship phone Camon 16 by TECNO also received a great response from the customers and only in a few days, the thousands of units were sold in the markets. The new phone is featuring TAIVOS technology that makes it the ultimate camera solution.

The brand secured this position amongst some of the biggest brands including OPPO, Samsung, Vivo, and Infinix. The back to back launching of premier quality smartphones with advanced technology helped the TECNO to set a high bar for its competitors in the market. This is a huge benchmark for any brand to sell 16.5% units in a short period of time.

