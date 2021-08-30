TECNO Partners with Zong 4G to bring 12GB FREE internet for its users

TECNO Mobile Pakistan in collaboration with Pakistan’s leading Digital company, Zong 4G brings FREE 12GB Internet in all TECNO devices purchased in 2021 and upcoming devices as well.

The partnership between Zong and TECNO comes at a time when the internet has become a daily necessity. This partnership with Zong will provide 12GB internet FREE to all TECNO phone users for three months – 4GB internet every month. Phones include Spark 7, Spark 7 Pro, CAMON 17, and all other TECNO phones launching in 2021.

This offer applies to only Zong 4G customers. If you have purchased a new TECNO phone this year and are using a Zong 4G sim, then just insert your sim in your TECNO phone and an activation code will be sent to your number. Enter the code that will instantly activate your FREE 12GB internet package.

Commenting on the partnership Kelvin Zeng, CEO of TECNO Pakistan said “This initiative of TECNO with Zong 4G is a way to expand the internet accessibility for the users. With all TECNO Camon series and Spark Series phones launched this year, users can access 12GB of FREE internet by just activating their Zong sims in these phones. It is a great opportunity for young users to get rid of their day-to-day data bundle issues. This offer is just an addition to all the amazing features TECNO is providing its users through the budget-friendly devices.”

The offer is valid for all the TECNO phones purchased this year. Moreover, the same offer will be applicable for all the upcoming devices as well. So hurry up, get your TECNO device and enjoy unlimited internet free.