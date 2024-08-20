Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 & V Flip 2 Launched with Premium Foldable Displays

The smartphone manufacturer Tecno has announced the launch of its next-gen foldable smartphones, the Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2. These cutting-edge devices are set to revolutionize the smartphone market with their futuristic features and high-quality foldable displays, according to company officials.

Reportedly, the Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2 encompass advanced hinge technology, which enables smooth transitions between folded and unfolded states. Tecno aims to provide an immersive and flexible user experience with the new foldable technology.

Tecno is also offering an exclusive pre-order deal for customers in Ghana. All those who place their orders before August 24th will receive a complimentary smartwatch, a stylish travel case, and a wireless speaker.

While specific details and pricing of these devices remain unknown, leaked information suggests that the Phantom V Fold 2 will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset. Meanwhile, the Phantom V Flip 2 will feature a Dimensity 8050 chipset. Both smartphones are rumored to come with 50 MP main cameras. In addition, the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2 are also expected to incorporate innovative cooling systems to control overheating during intensive usage.

Tech enthusiasts can look forward to the official launch on August 24th. The expected price for Phantom V Fold 2 is PKR 334,999 and for Phantom V Flip 2, it’s PKR 184,999.

