Last year, Tecno introduced the Phantom X, its most luxurious smartphone. Its central emphasis was on the displays and camera, its primary module contained a 1/1.3″ 50MP sensor. The forthcoming sequel promises to be the most advanced Tecno smartphone to date.

The original X had an Helio G95 processor, whereas Tecno virtually exclusively employs MediaTek chips. There have been a handful of 5G smartphones with a Dimensity 810 or 900 since then, but none with a true flagship chip.

Tecno Phantom X2: Release Date and Specs

The Tecno Phantom X2 series is going to change that, as the company has announced that the forthcoming smartphones will be backed by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000. It’s from 2021, however, it’s manufactured on the same 4nm node as the Apple A16, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, and 8 Gen 2 from today. In terms of performance, the AnTuTu scores of the Dimensity 9000 are comparable to the original Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Even with its premium Phantom sub-brand, Tecno strives to keep prices low by selecting components based on their value for money, therefore a Dimensity 9200 would not have been an appropriate choice. The 9000 is also still among the fastest chipsets available today.

Notably, with smartphones like the Tecno Phantom X, the business has been devoting resources to improving its camera technology. The Tecno Phantom X2 will enhance this with its superior processing provided by the Imagiq 790 ISP. It will be the first of its kind to allow for the simultaneous use of three cameras to capture HDR footage. Furthermore, it offers additional processing power for Tecno’s Super-night Mode and other features like multi-exposure HDR.

According to reports, the Tecno Phantom X2 will cost around Rs. 83,999 in Pakistan. On December 7th, 2022, Tecno plans to release the Tecno Phantom X2. Tecno offers a model with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of memory with attractive colors.

Check Also: Tecno Mobile Phones Prices in Pakistan