Tecno Phantom X2 Specs & Design Surfaced Online

According to the latest reports, Tecno Phantom X2 will make its way to the market on December 7 in Dubai. A few renders and key specifications of the phone got leaked online ahead of its launch. Do you wanna know about it? Yes, of course! Let’s get started.

Tecno Phantom X2 Specs

According to reports, the upcoming handset is tipped to boast MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. Furthermore, the Tecno Phantom X successor is tipped to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display. It is expected to be offered in multiple color options. The smartphone will come with a triple rear camera setup led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It is tipped to be backed by a 5,100mAh battery as well. Tecno Phantom X2 will debut alongside Tecno Phantom X2 Pro.

Techarena24 has recently leaked some of the design and specifications of the upcoming Phantom X2. The photo showcases the device’s back design in a white shade together with the camera layout. The leaked image also hints at a triple rear camera setup. According to the leaks, the X2 will run on Android-12-based HiOS 12 and will feature a 6.8-inch full-HD+ curved Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Let me tell you that Tecno has already confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. Moreover, it will pack 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card. Reports claim that the handset will feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a gimbal camera, and a macro lens. For selfies, there will be a 32-megapixel selfie sensor.

The Tecno Phantom X2 is also tipped to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric verification. Connectivity options will; include NFC and a USB Type-C port, however, it is expected to come without a 3.5mm headphone jack. Let’s see what the company offers to its upcoming set. Stay tuned.

