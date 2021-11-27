Tecno has just quietly launched its low-priced Pop 5 LTE in the Pakistani market. The phone is available on Daraz to purchase at the price tag of Rs. 15,000. It is a low-end smartphone with some downgraded features. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

Tecno Pop 5 LTE is Now Available on Daraz to Purchase

First of all, the phone comes with a polycarbonate body and flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ Dot Notch display. The screen has a 60Hz refresh rate and a thin-bezel design on all three corners except for the bottom. At the bottom, it has a thicker chin.

Additionally, the phone has a dual-camera setup at the back. The back setup includes an 8MP main sensor and a 0.3MP depth-sensing lens. At the front, there is a 5MP selfie lens with a dedicated flashlight.

Moreover, it is powered by the UNISOC SC9863 chipset paired with PowerVR GE8322 GPU. It has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The phone comes with a microSD card slot for additional storage up to 128GB. One main prominent feature of the phone is its massive battery. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery.

Furthermore, it is a dual-SIM phone. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports facial recognition. It is available in two colour variants – Deep Sea Luster and Ice Blue.

