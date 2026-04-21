Tecno has introduced its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the Tecno Pop X 5G, adding a new option to its popular Pop series. Tecno Pop X 5G focuses on offering modern features like 5G connectivity, a large battery, and a smooth display, all at a competitive price point.

One of the key highlights of the Pop X 5G is its design. The phone features a fresh look with a horizontal camera layout on the back, giving it a more premium appearance compared to earlier models in the series. The rear camera module is built using aerospace-grade aluminum, which adds durability while maintaining a sleek finish. The phone is also relatively slim at 8.2mm and comes with IP64 protection, helping it resist dust and minor water splashes.

Tecno Pop X 5G Brings Big Battery and Smooth Display at an Affordable Price

On the front, the device comes with a large 6.78-inch IPS LCD display. While the resolution is HD+, the screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes scrolling and animations feel smoother. This is a notable addition for a phone in this price range. The display also reaches up to 560 nits of brightness, making it usable in most lighting conditions. A small punch-hole cutout at the top houses an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Performance-wise, the Pop X 5G comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor. This chipset can handle everyday tasks such as browsing, social media, and light gaming without major issues. It also enables 5G connectivity, allowing users to access faster mobile data networks where available.

At the back, the phone features a 13MP main camera along with an LED flash. While the camera setup is simple, it is designed to deliver decent results for basic photography needs. For security and convenience, the device includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, which is easy to access and quick to respond.

One of the most impressive features of the Pop X 5G is its large 6,500mAh battery. This capacity is higher than what is typically seen in budget smartphones, making it ideal for users who need long-lasting battery life. The phone also supports 45W wired charging, which helps reduce the time needed to recharge such a large battery.

The device runs on HiOS 16, based on Android 16. It includes several AI-powered tools such as noise cancellation, writing assistance, and photo editing features. Another interesting addition is FreeLink, which allows compatible Tecno devices to communicate without relying on a cellular network.

The Pop X 5G is available in two colours: Midnight Blue and Ripple Green. It comes in two memory options, starting with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, and a higher variant with 6GB RAM and the same storage capacity. Pricing starts at an affordable level, making it accessible to a wide range of users. The base version with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage starts at $172, while the 6/128GB trim will go for $193.

The company has not revealed any pricing and availability information for users in Pakistan. However, we will update you when we get more information about it.