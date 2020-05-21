It has been a long journey for TECNO ever since it got launched in 2017 in Pakistan. The brand has impressed the market with its amazing ground-breaking ideas and has won the hearts of many people up till now. The TECNO’s latest product launched is the Pouvoir 4 series, phones with a king-size battery, and an empowering processor.

TECNO Pouvoir 4 series: The new definition of excellence in cell phones

Let’s point out some latest updates these series are offering:

Classy Design Outlook

TECNO always has this trademark of bringing elegantly crafted and vividly colorful sleek phones with bigger outlooks. Pouvoir also comes up to this expectation even with a bigger display of a 7-inch HD+ Drop screen, a dot notch camera. Furthermore, this lightweight gradient theme inspired phones come in ice jadeite, cosmic shine and, fascinating purple. The screen resolution is lucidly clear and gives a real look at the picture with a proper combination of color and brightness. Both editions of Pouvoir are approximately identical but nearly vary in size.

Strong Performance and enormous battery supply

For TECNO the experience-driven from the quality operation of their mobile matters the most. They particularly emphasize on the processor with size and energy capacity issues for the better results. Similarly, Pouvoir has a strong and faster MT6761 Quad-Core processor to support the huge storage of RAM and ROM and to run smoothly without any draining of battery with its king-size 6000mAh. This phone holds high intelligence to run without any shutter or lags while loading applications or even from simply scrolling to switching them immediately. To test this out PUBG game was even tried out but the battery didn’t exhaust, nor did the game get stuck at any point. The high energy holding battery easily gets charged with a single go at 18W and then provides non-stop entertainment of downloading movies, videos, and listening to music. It went smooth and consistent for 4 more days even when there was only 20% energy left.

Amazing Camera for Vloggers

Coming up with all good features, this phone is also for the enthusiastic V-loggers who are looking for budget-friendly high superiority camera results hence for capturing the beauty in their videos. It has a 16MP camera clear lens and F/1.8 big aperture to capture breathtaking shots that are vibrant, glowing, lucid, and sharp enough to hold correct color contrast. Furthermore, to enhance your daily adventure it comprises a 77° wide-angle with 8x zoom function to capture all the hinder details with clear precision at a greater perspective.

Conclusion

After accurately testing it out with intense judgment, in the end, it will be all safe to say that Pouvoir 4 series is one the best series to be recommended for 2020. This is some of the finest work of TECNO till today and checks all the boxes of every expectation a customer is asking for. With all the modernized software, lightweight body, and fantastic camera features like 2.5 cm macro photography, Al Broken effect, dim light photography and AR-sticker, this is a great deal that is coming in an affordable price range.