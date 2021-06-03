Tecno Pova 2 Budget-Friendly Gaming Phone Comes with a Massive 7,000 mAh Battery

Tecno has just introduced their affordable gaming phone called Pova 2. Pova 2 a self-proclaimed phone comes with excellent features like a huge 7,000 mAh battery and a 1080p display. It also has a big display and a 12 nm Chipset. Overall Pova 2 is an upgraded and advanced version of the original Pova.

Tecno Pova 2 Specifications, Availability & Price:

The Tecno Pova 2 does not provide strong smartphone aesthetics, Unlike its predecessor. However, it’s got a gloss back with paintwork that imitates the light rays. At the top left is the camera section and on the bottom left is the POVA brand name is stamped.

The device is made up of a 1080p resolution 6.9-inch display, a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 180 Hz touch sampling rate, and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The Tecno Pova 2 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC that comes with two Cortex-A75 and the Mali G52 MC2 GPU.

With regard to memory, 6 GB RAM and 128GB of storage are available on the phone. If you need more space a microSD card slot is also available. Android 11 and HiOS 7.6 the best to handle the software front.

In addition, the phone has been upgraded to the ET Game Engine and Game Space 2.0 according to Tecno so that CPU and GPU may be increased as needed. The technologies are particularly developed to accommodate the Mobile Legends by Bang Bang MOBA.

At the back, a 48 MP primary sensor and three 2 MP support cameras are available for photography. It has an 8 MP camera for selfies. A massive 7000 mAh battery with 18W charging power is included in the device. The Tecno Pova 2 budget-friendly phone will be available at a price of $167 (Approximately Rs. 26,000). Pre-booking will be started from 5th June and proper sales will begin on 11th June 2021.

