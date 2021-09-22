Tecno Pova 2 Full Review: The New ‘Budget King’ of the Market

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Tecno has remained a budget king in the smartphone market for a long period of time. And they haven’t disappointed their users this time as well. The company has launched the successor of the Tecno Pova. The new Tecno Pova 2 has come with some great features that you won’t normally expect from smartphones under this price tag. It is the reason the smartphone has garnered a lot of fame in the budget category. The reasons behind its success are obvious that will be part of our review.

Tecno Pova 2 Full Review

A Pair of Attributes that Make the Pova 2 a ‘Budget King’

First of all, I would like to jot down the two most important attributes that are the underlying reasons behind the success of the Tecno Pova 2.

Humungous 7000 mAh Battery with Dual IC Flash Charger:

Undoubtedly, the best thing about the Tecno Pova 2 is its 7000 mAh humungous battery which comes along with an 18W Dual IC flash charger. The 7000 mAh battery in the Pova 2 provides 28 hours of call time and for gaming enthusiasts, they get a playtime of around 23 and a half hours that is just staggering. Furthermore, the battery lab utilizes Artificial Intelligence to properly optimize battery usage. In addition to that, the Battery Lab features an AI Smart Power saving feature and the App power consumption management to perfectly optimize your battery usage. So for those who stay concerned about the battery life of their smartphones, the Tecno Pova 2 is the best choice for them.

Powerful Gaming Processor and overall performance:

The other most impressive attribute about the Tecno Pova 2 is its powerful gaming processor. The MediaTek Helio G85 is built on the base of 12nm technology and is considered a brilliant gaming processor under this price range. Now if we talk about the CPU, there is an Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) installed in the smartphone. In the case of the GPU, the Mali-G52 MC2 is installed in the smartphone. Overall, the performance of the smartphone is quite remarkable in this category. So all those gaming enthusiasts who have a budget of under 30k, the Tecno Pova 2 is certainly the most suitable option for them.

The Tecno Pova 2 provides a remarkable gaming experience. Some of the features that boost the overall gaming experience of the smartphone are as follows:

180Hz touch sampling rate

The 180 Hz touch sample rate in the Tecno Pova 2 makes the touch more sensitive so that gamers can respond swiftly to everything.

ET game Engine+ non distrub

ET game engine provides users with a smooth and full-frame gaming experience via the solutions of targeted acceleration of CPU, reduction of GPU computing pressure, accelerated processing of game packets at the network layer, and reduced memory state scanning.

Game voice changer

Game voice changer alters your voice and makes it more fun, so you can have a more exciting experience when you play games. Furthermore, the feature helps you to customize voice effects the way you want.

WeZone

WeZone feature allows you to build a LAN game platform, similar to game space, which displays LAN game resources

Game gyroscope

In the Tecno Pova 2, first-person design games and flight games. can be controlled using the multi-directional pointing of the gaming gyroscope to further simplify the operation of the game.

All of these features make the Tecno Pova 2 the best gaming smartphone in the budget category.

Now moving towards the other specifications:

Display:

The Tecno Pova 2 comes with a 6.9 inches IPS LCD with a peak brightness of 480 nits. The screen-to-body ratio of the Pova 2 is 82.8%. Furthermore, the display offers an HD display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels which is quite impressive in this price category. The large display provided in this smartphone is ideal for video game and movie lovers.

Design:

Tecno has classically designed the new Tecno Pova 2. At the front side, there is a punch-hole camera located at the center of the display that makes it more appealing. There are volume keys and a power button (along with a fingerprint scanner) located at the right edge of the smartphone. On the downside edge of the phone, there is a charging port and an audio jack. A sim tray is located at the left edge of the phone. On the rear side, there is a quad-camera setup and TECNO POVA branding to give it a stylish outlook. Overall, the design of the Tecno Pova 2 is smart and stylish.

Camera:

Rear Camera:

The Tecno Pova 2 is equipped with a Quad camera setup along with a quad-LED flash. If we talk about the resolution of the camera, there is a 48 MP, f/1.9, (wide) main lens, 2 MP macro lens, and 2 depth sensors with a resolution of 2 MP each. The resolution for the video which the camera provides is [email protected] and [email protected] We can’t say that the smartphone has the best camera in the market but still its a reasonably good camera.

Selfie camera:

There is a single 8 MP selfie camera provided on the smartphone along with a Dual-LED flash. You can record the video in [email protected]

Memory:

The Tecno Pova 2 comes with a large memory to store and run large bits of data. There are two variants of the phone in this regard. The first variant comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage while the other variant has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. However, if you still want to increase your memory space, there is an option of a micro SD card.

Operating System and User interface:

The Tecno Pova runs on the latest Android 11 with HiOS 7.6 as the user interface.

Connectivity Options:

The Tecno Pova 2 has got all the connectivity options including Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, Bluetooth v5.0, and NFC.

Sensors:

If we talk about the sensors of Tecno Pova 2, it includes a fingerprint scanner, accelerometer, proximity, and compass.

Sim:

The Tecno Pova 2 supports dual sim connectivity.

Colors:

The Tecno Pova 2 is available in solar Silver, Power Blue, Dazzle Black.

Price:

You can buy the Tecno Pova 2 for PKR 28,999 for 6 GB variant and PKR 26.699 for 4 GB variant.

Video:

Final Verdict:

For all those who have a limited budget of under 30,000, the Tecno Pova 2 is currently the best option for them available in the market. I hope you like our review, if you have any queries you can mention them in the comment section. Stay tuned for more reviews!

