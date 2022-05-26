Tecno Pova 3 to be Launched with 90Hz LCD and 7,000 mAh Battery

Tecno mobile manufacturers have launched the new Tecno Pova 3 in Philippines. Soon it will make its way all the other markets. The Tecno Pova 3 is equipped with a big battery and a display with 90 Hz refresh rate.

The Pova 3 have a 6.9-inch LCD with FHD+ resolution and 90 Hz display refresh rate. The device will be equipped with MediaTek’s Helio G88 and will run with Android 11aided by HiOS. Pova 3 will have two RAM size options i.e. 4 GB with 64GB storage and 6 GB with 128 GB storage and it also gets the option extendable storage.

In the camera section the device is said to be have a triple lens module with 50 MP as the main rear camera lens with two 2 MP auxiliary sensors. On the front the selfie camera is an 8 MP snapper. The device has stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It also have a headphone jack and an FM radio receiver.

The feature that Tecno has highlighted of the Pova 3 device is its 7,000 mAh battery. It is a huge battery for a mobile and the company claims that it can easily give a full two days charge. The handset also comes with features like Super Power Saving mode and Reverse Charge function. It can charge other devices at 10W speed. The Pova 3 supports 25W charging tech and a 33W charger comes with it in the box.

There are 3 color options in the device Electric Blue, Tech Silver and Eco Black colors.

The price of the device in Philippines varied with the size of the RAM. The base model of 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage costs USD $172 (Pkr. 34846) and the 6 GB with 128 GB variant costs USD $180 (Pkr. 36466). So when the device is launched in other markets we can expect a similar price strategy from the company.

