Tecno Pova 5 Pro New Teaser Shows Stylish Arc Interface

Tecno is wrapping up to launch the highly anticpated smartphone series in India. Yes, you thought right! I am talking about the Tecno Pova 5 Series . The company has been teasing the upcoming Tecno phone with a dedicated microsite on Amazon and Twitter. Recently, a new teaser video of the Tecno Pova 5 Pro surfaced online. It highlights the unique rear design of the smartphone with colorful LED lights. The point worth mentioning here is that the concept is quite similar to the Nothing Phone (2) however with a different design and pattern.

Tecno Pova 5 Pro Teaser Video Surfaced Online

The new teaser video by Tecno shows how the LED lights on the POVA 5 Pro light up. Let me tell you that it’s a brief 14-second video on Twitter where we can notice the rear design of the smartphone with the LEDs lighting up in at least five different colors. The point notable here is that the LED lights are three strips meeting at one point on the much anticipated Pova 5 Pro. In addition to that, there is also a small one visible at the center of the rear panel. It seems to be a circular design.

Tecno calls this the ‘Arc’ interface but hasn’t revealed the LED lights’ functionalities yet. The point worth mentioning here is that the teaser confirms that the LEDs will light up during an incoming call. We think that the LEDs will sync with the smartphone for more features including notifications and charging. The same concept is executed on the Nothing Phone (2) and the upcoming Infinix GT 10 series. The teaser also displays the rear cameras housed at the top-left corner of the smartphone. Let’s have a look:

