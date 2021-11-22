Tecno has already announced a bunch of 4G smartphones in Pakistan and other markets. Now, the company is working on its first-ever 5G phone. Tecno Pova 5G will be the first 5G phone and the company is planning to launch it soon. Although, the company has not yet confirmed the official launch details of its upcoming smartphone. But, some reports have already revealed the alleged specs of the phone. Let’s take a look at the Tecno Pova 5G specifications, design renders and other details.

Tecno Pova 5G- Company’s First 5G Phone’s Specs Revealed

First of all, the phone will feature a 6.9-inch IPS LCD with a Full HD+ resolution. It will have thin bezels around the display. The phone will sport a hole-punch cutout at the top centre of the display. It will come with a triple-camera are setup at the back. The phone will have a 50MP primary camera sensor. The details of the other two cameras are not known yet.

Additionally, the phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC under the hood. It will be available in a single memory variant – 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone will also come with a massive 6,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Tech Arena24 was the first to reveal the design of the phone. The report further revealed that the device has the volume and power keys on the right edge. The rear panel has a shiny stripe that runs down through the camera module till the bottom with the Tecno branding on top of it. Also, it will have a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

As it will be an affordable 5G phone, it will cost between $280 and $300. Some reports also claim that the company will launch this phone by the end of this year.

