Tecno Pova 8 5G Surfaces with 7,750mAh Battery; Pakistan Launch Expected Soon

Tecno’s upcoming smartphone, the Pova 8, has appeared on the TÜV certification platform, revealing a major upgrade in battery capacity and hinting at an imminent global and Pakistan launch.

The listing confirms that the device, identified by model number LK6, will feature a 7,750mAh battery, a significant jump from the 6,000mAh battery used in the Pova 7.

The increase places the Pova 8 among a growing category of high-capacity smartphones designed for extended usage, particularly in gaming and heavy content consumption scenarios.

While official details remain limited, early leaks and database listings suggest that the Pova 8 could feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, along with a 120Hz refresh rate, targeting smooth performance and gaming responsiveness.

On the camera side, the device is expected to include a 108MP dual rear camera setup, supported by an 8MP front camera, aligning with Tecno’s recent focus on high-resolution sensors in the mid-range segment.

The smartphone is likely to be powered by a MediaTek 5G chipset (yet to be officially confirmed), paired with 8GB RAM and up to 128GB or 256GB storage, positioning it as a performance-oriented device.

The battery is also expected to use silicon-carbon (Si/C) technology, allowing higher capacity without significantly increasing thickness — a trend increasingly seen in newer devices.

Pakistan Price and Launch Expectations

Although Tecno has not officially confirmed pricing, market estimates suggest the Pova 8 could be priced around Rs. 65,000 to Rs. 75,000 in Pakistan, depending on the configuration.

Given that the Pova 7 series launched mid-year and with certifications already in place, industry watchers expect the Pova 8 to launch globally in the coming months, with Pakistan availability likely by mid-2026.

While full specifications, including charging speed and chipset details, remain unconfirmed, more leaks and official teasers are expected soon.

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