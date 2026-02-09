Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G Likely to Arrive in Pakistan in the Coming Weeks

Tecno is preparing to introduce its latest mid-range smartphone, the Pova Curve 2, with the device expected to reach Pakistan in the coming weeks, following its initial unveiling in regional markets. While the company has not confirmed local availability, industry trends suggest a broader rollout soon after the launch.

Recent teasers released by Tecno have highlighted the phone’s focus on battery endurance and design. The Pova Curve 2 is expected to feature a battery with a capacity of around 8,000 mAh, which would place it among the largest in its category. Tecno claims the device can deliver up to two days of usage on a single charge, though real-world performance remains to be seen.

Despite housing a large battery, the company suggests the handset will maintain a slim profile, measuring under 8 mm in thickness and weighing less than 200 grams. Pricing details have not been disclosed, but the teasers indicate the phone may be positioned competitively within Tecno’s broader lineup.

The Pova Curve 2 will support 5G connectivity and is built around the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset, featuring clock speeds of up to 2.4 GHz and a Mali-G610 GPU. This marks a step down from the Dimensity 7300 used in the original Pova Curve.

Camera details remain limited. Leaks point to a 50MP primary rear camera, accompanied by two additional sensors. The front camera is expected to be 13 MP. The phone is also reported to support 45W wired fast charging and carry an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

On the design front, the Pova Curve 2 is expected to feature a curved AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate. The screen size could be 6.78 inches, with either Full HD+ or 1.5K resolution.

If launched locally, the Tecno Pova Curve 2 is likely to compete in Pakistan’s budget-to-midrange 5G segment, with an expected price of around Rs 60000-70000. Further details on pricing and availability are expected to be confirmed in the coming days.

