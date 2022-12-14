TECNO reaches high-end market with launch of Phantom X2 Pro

The new flagship PHANTOM X2 Series from TECNO’s high-end sub-brand, PHANTOM, includes the first smartphone in the world with a retractable portrait lens similar to a professional photographer. The PHANTOM X2 series, which consists of the PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G and PHANTOM X2 5G, was unveiled at the TECNO Flagship Product Launch 2022 event in Dubai. It represents the brand’s audacious entry into the high-end global smartphone market with a number of ground-breaking features and exceptional performance.

The Tecno Phantom X2 5G has a 6.8-inch FHD+ curved flexible AMOLED display, a 120Hz screen refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus, a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 CPU, a triple back camera of 64MP+13MP+2MP, a 32MP front camera, and a 5,160 mAh battery. The gadget has 13GB of RAM (8GB installed RAM + 5GB virtual RAM) and a 256GB non-expandable storage capacity.

The X2 Pro, on the other hand, has the same 6.8-inch FHD+ curved flexible AMOLED display, 120Hz screen refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, 50MP+50MP+13MP triple back camera, 32MP front camera, and 5,160 mAh battery. The gadget has 17GB of RAM (12GB+5GB virtual RAM) and a 256GB non-expandable storage. Both smartphones run HiOS 12.0 on Android 12 and offer 45W rapid charging.

The X2 Pro 5G will also be offered in an eco-friendly variant with a microfiber back cover produced from discarded ocean debris.