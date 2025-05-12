TECNO Reveals New SPARK 40 Series, Powered by MediaTek Helio G200

In a major stride for accessible technology, TECNO is preparing to roll out its SPARK 40 Series globally, with the SPARK 40 Pro+ making headlines as the first smartphone powered by MediaTek’s new Helio G200 chipset.

This move signals TECNO’s intent to bridge the performance gap between entry-level and mid-range devices, leveraging cutting-edge chip architecture and AI-driven enhancements to deliver an improved user experience.

TECNO SPARK 40 Series: A New Standard for Affordable Performance

The Helio G200, manufactured on TSMC’s 6nm process, features an octa-core CPU with 2 high-performance Cortex-A76 cores (2.2GHz) and 6 efficiency-focused Cortex-A55 cores (2.0GHz). This refined architecture not only boosts processing speeds by over 10%, according to benchmark data from AnTuTu (~470,000), but also enhances multitasking and app responsiveness across the board.

TECNO’s adoption of the Helio G200 showcases how flagship-level tech is becoming more accessible. This collaboration empowers users to experience advanced performance in everyday devices.” -Dr. Yenchi Lee, General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Business

With a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clocked at 1.1GHz, the G200 offers a notable 10% improvement in single-core graphics performance. Whether it’s casual gaming or high-definition video streaming, users can expect smoother visuals and more immersive performance — even in extended sessions.

TECNO complements this with its proprietary AI-based visual algorithms, enabling 1.5K super-resolution rendering, a rare feature in this segment. This pairing ensures better detail, vivid color reproduction, and intelligent upscaling for content and games alike.

The Helio G200 also introduces Dynamic Communication Smart Adaptive Response (DCSAR) technology, optimizing network performance in low-signal or high-density environments. This makes everyday tasks like video calling, online gaming, and streaming more stable and reliable.

The SPARK 40 Series isn’t just about specs — it’s about redefining expectations. With the Helio G200 at its core, we’re delivering unmatched value with a sleek, modern design.” -Joey Qu, Senior Product Manager,TECNO

Global Launch Set for July

Set to hit markets worldwide in July 2025, the SPARK 40 Series blends TECNO’s signature slim design with smart features, advanced connectivity, and powerful internals, making it a compelling contender in the budget smartphone arena.

As affordable devices evolve, TECNO’s latest release underscores a key industry shift: premium-like performance is no longer reserved for premium price tags.

