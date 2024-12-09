Tecno Shakes Up Smartphone Photography with Dual-Periscope Zoom Lens

The smartphone manufacturer Tecno has set the stage for a game-changing 2025 with bold innovations revealed at its Future Lens event in Chongqing, China. The company has been gaining attention because of its advancements in foldable and gaming devices and has now turned its focus to redefining smartphone cameras.

Among the highlights was the introduction of a revolutionary dual-Periscope zoom system “Tap Any Zoom Dual Prism Telephoto” lens. This advanced technology promises unprecedented optical zoom capabilities, according to the company sources.

The company also unveiled the “Tecno Image Matrix,” a next-gen imaging pipeline designed to improve photo quality at every stage. In addition, Tecno claims it will leverage AI to optimize every detail, but its impact will only be clear once implemented.

Another exciting development is the “EVS Dynamic Snapshot,” which utilizes dual sensors to capture sharp images of fast-moving objects. Tecno’s approach combines motion data with traditional imaging, targeting blur-free photography even in action-packed scenarios.

These innovations are still in the pipeline, with Tecno hinting at their introduction in devices next year. All eyes will be on the Mobile World Congress in February, where the brand could give a closer look at its cutting-edge tech.

Tecno’s bold steps in camera innovation signal its intent to penetrate deep into the global smartphone market.

