TECNO Showcases Experiential, Engineering and AI Breakthroughs with Over Ten Concept Devices at MWC 2026

TECNO, the global AI-driven technology brand, today showcased over a dozen concept devices and technologies to illustrate how smartphones and ecosystems may evolve in the age of AI. From modular designs to edge-side AIGC preview, the showcase demonstrated TECNO’s explorations into device form, user experience, and cultural expression.

Rather than individual devices, the showcase presented distinct ecosystems adaptive across scenarios and lifestyles, echoing the theme of the full exhibition – Pioneering the Connection of Intelligence. The concept designs and technologies aim to resolve emerging tensions between technological capability and human-centered design, while establishing new directions for how devices integrate into daily life.

Modular Magnetic Interconnection Technology: Addressing the AI Computing–Form Factor Paradox

As AI computing becomes central to mobile devices, smartphones face a challenge between expanding capability and physical space. TECNO approaches this challenge through Modular Magnetic Interconnection Technology, which allows instant hardware expansion through magnetic attachment and intelligent connectivity. As AI technologies and interaction models evolve, this technology allows form to flexibly adapt alongside intelligence, rather than constrain it.

From stackable battery modules and action cameras to telephoto lenses, over a dozen components compose a Customizable Modular Suite that enables users to add or remove modules as needed. Rather than concentrating all capabilities within the device itself, the modular system serves as an open framework and allows selected functions and higher power demands to extend outward, keeping the phone lightweight in daily use while supporting moments of higher demand.

Two distinct design interpretations of the Modular Magnetic Interconnection Technology were presented at MWC. The ATOM edition is built on the philosophy of “Rational Order with Personal Expression,” combining a clear structural foundation with subtle warmth to support efficient, intentional use. The MODA edition adopts a bold, geek-inspired aesthetic.

The POVA Ecosystem: Expanding Mobile Experiences across Contexts

New-generation mobile users are no longer satisfied with simple hardware upgrades—they want devices that adapt effortlessly to the many different moments of their digital lives. In response, the POVA Ecosystem returns to the essence of the smartphone as a mobile computing and communication hub. By enabling interconnection with ecosystem products, the smartphone’s computing power and communication capabilities can be extended to more devices, breaking down barriers between them to meet users’ increasingly diverse needs across more usage scenarios. The result is seamless adaptability across scenarios, a bold and memorable design language, and new ways to have fun.

Within the ecosystem, POVA Metal is the world’s first full-metal unibody 5G phone. Featuring a futuristic all-metal construction and a Snapdragon® processor, it delivers a solid, premium feel while maintaining strong everyday usability. POVA Controller Slide is the world’s first controller that supports targeted aiming in MOBA mobile games, supporting 0–25° adjustable viewing angle. The controller is both FPS-and MOBA-optimized and allows wireless charging, making mobile gaming even more comfortable. Meanwhile, POVA Earphone reinforces the ecosystem’s identity through futuristic design and signature dot-matrix light elements.

Across usage scenarios and types of interaction, POVA Ecosystem allows users to reconfigure their digital experience based on context.

Edge-Side AIGC Preview Concept Technology: Popularizing Generative AI with Edge-Side Experience

Edge-side AI is a key pillar of TECNO’s broader AI strategy, as it resolves key barriers in popularizing generative AI: connectivity, latency and compute intensity. Edge-Side AIGC Preview Concept Technology is the brand’s latest edge-side AI achievements which not only enhances user experience but could also potentially popularize AI across device tiers.

In partnership with Arm, TECNO developed a customized Style Transfer Preview technology that uses algorithmic optimization to decrease screen flickering and jitters commonly seen in traditional solutions. The result is real-time preview at 30fps and a fluid split-screen viewfinder experience. TECNO has also compressed models to run fully offline on smartphones while preserving artistic fidelity and ensuring stable performance ready for everyday use.

Additional Concept Explorations: From Engineering Breakthroughs to Aesthetical Re-imagination

TECNO also presented multiple other explorations into product design and user experience.

AI EINK leverages electronic ink, offering a paper-like visual experience with vibrancy and clarity. Through AI recognition, the device analyzes colors captured by the camera and matches the back panel, with further personalization available via a dedicated app.

TECNO Slim 2 pushes manufacturing boundaries with an ultra-thin body and 0.7mm ultra-narrow bezel, redefining visual immersion in compact devices.

POVA Neon is the first to adopt ionized inert gas lighting technology in a smartphone form, creating a distinctive glowing effect.

Concept Design Suite reimagines everyday tech with a bold design language themed “Music in Motion,” spanning a laptop, tablet, earbud, smartwatch, smart glasses and power bank, defined by vibrant forms in citrus yellow and urban gray. The collection provides a fresh, modular twist in design: where fluid forms meet structured utility.

TECNO PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold Concept, the world’s thinnest tri-fold, made its MWC debut. Featuring an innovative G-style tri-fold design, the expansive 9.94-inch display folds inward twice, fully shielding the main screen from scratches and impacts when not in use. To achieve a folded thickness of just 11.49mm and an unfolded thickness of 3.49mm, the device boasts multiple breakthroughs in foldable displays, hinges and materials, including 2,000 MPa ultra-high-strength steel for the hinge and ultra-strong Titan Fiber for the back cover, which is just 0.3mm thick.

Concept Technologies as a Window into the Future

TECNO’s concept devices and technologies presented at MWC 2026 represent a set of complementary explorations toward a shared vision of intelligent evolution. From the Modular Magnetic Interconnection Technology that rethinks how AI computing occupies physical space, to ecosystem concepts that extend experiences across scenarios, culture, and lifestyle, each concept addresses a different layer of how intelligence integrates into daily life.

Mobile World Congress 2026 is from March 2 to 5 in Barcelona, Spain at Fira Gran Via. Visitors may experience the concept devices and technologies at the TECNO Booth, located at Stand 7A40, Hall 7.

