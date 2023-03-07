Advertisement

Tecno just announced the Spark 10 Pro – a sequel to the Spark 9 Pro from last year with a better screen. The new model has a larger 6.8” IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate, compared to 6.6” 60Hz for the older model. For the first time on a Spark, the 10 Pro has a glass back.

Tecno Spark 10 Pro is Now Official with A Glass Back

The company calls this “hard-wearing Starry Glass” without specifying any brand names. The “starry” part is due to the speckled appearance. The phone is available in two colours, Starry Black and Pearl White.

Furthermore, the phone has come with the Helio G88 chipset. Tecno loaded it up with 8GB of RAM (plus up to 8GB of virtual RAM) and 256GB of built-in storage. There is also a dedicated microSD slot as well.

The Spark also has a better front-facing camera. It has a 32MP unit with a built-in flash. The rear camera has a 50MP main unit with Super Night mode and 3D LUTs to quickly adjust the style of your photos, plus an unspecified helper. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Additionally, the phone has a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging over the USB-C port. Other key specs include a dual SIM, NFC and FM radio. The phone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom. Moreover, the phone will launch with Android 13 and HiOS 12.6 out of the box.

The Tecno Spark 10 Pro will be available later this month. However, the company has not revealed the pricing details yet.

