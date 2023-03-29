Tecno Spark 10 & Tecno Spark 10C Specs Officially Revealed

Advertisement

Tecno has recently launched the Spark 10 5G smartphone in the Indian market. The Chinese smartphone maker also announced the Spark 10 Pro in India last week. The fact is that Tecno has been working on new devices that are in the pipeline of rumors for many months. Two members of the Spark 10 series have already been announced. However, the other two devices in the lineup, the Spark 10 (likely a 4G version) and the Spark 10C are yet to debut. Recently, the official website of Tecno has made listings of Tecno Spark 10 and Tecno Spark 10C along with the key specs.

Tecno Spark 10 & 10C Specs We Know So Far

The point worth mentioning here is that Spark 10 is quite different from the 5G variant that has been recently launched in India. The Spark 10 sports a boxy design and an iPhone-like rear camera module. As per camera details, Spark 10 has a 50MP main sensor whereas the Spark 10C will come with a 16MP primary lens. The duo will come paired with a secondary shooter and an LED flash. The highly anticipated handsets will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and an 8MP selfie shooter.

The Tecno Spark 10 and 10C listings have revealed a 6.6-inch display having an HD+ resolution. The smartphones are tipped to come with a 90Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop notch. The point notable here is that the company has not unveiled the processor yet. The phones are tipped to be powered by an unspecified octa-core processor paired with 8GB RAM and an additional 8GB virtual RAM. Moreover, there will be 128GB of onboard storage. The Spark 10 and 10C will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via a USB-C port.

The Tecno Spark 10 color options will include Meta Black, Blue, and White colors. On the other hand, the Spark 10C will come in Meta Black, Blue, and Green colors. Tecno Spark 10C & Tecno Spark 10 Price & availability details have not been revealed yet.

